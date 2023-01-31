Health

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center, the only facility dedicated solely to substance abuse treatment and other related mental health issues on Mount Desert Island, closed down in November 2021 after 40 years of service. AFC Board Chair Sam Hamill recently announced the election of four new board members and plans to hire a new executive director as the organization moves toward reinstating its programs.

“During the past year,” Hamill wrote in a press release, “we have heard a unified message from board members, community leaders, MDI school administrators, people in recovery, the Governor’s opioid response leadership, and other experts in the field: Maine is facing a mental health and substance use disorder crisis and MDI is no exception.”

