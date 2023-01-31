This picture shows the Acadia Family Center facilities on Fernald Point Road in Southwest Harbor. Although there are no current plans to reopen the facility, AFC plans to reinstate school programming as soon as possible.
After being closed for over a year, Acadia Family Center plans to restart some of its programs.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center, the only facility dedicated solely to substance abuse treatment and other related mental health issues on Mount Desert Island, closed down in November 2021 after 40 years of service. AFC Board Chair Sam Hamill recently announced the election of four new board members and plans to hire a new executive director as the organization moves toward reinstating its programs.
“During the past year,” Hamill wrote in a press release, “we have heard a unified message from board members, community leaders, MDI school administrators, people in recovery, the Governor’s opioid response leadership, and other experts in the field: Maine is facing a mental health and substance use disorder crisis and MDI is no exception.”
Since shuttering the facility on Fernald Point Road due to not being able to find qualified clinical workers or clinical supervision, Hamill, other board members, interim Executive Director Jen Lincoln and nonprofit consultant Lynn Hempen of Gary Freidmann & Associates have acted as a transition committee dedicated to getting the facility back on track.
Hamill, who has been a summer resident of Tremont for 50 years, has nonprofit advisory experience and was drawn to AFC because of a family tragedy involving addiction. Other board members include Ken Hill, Jacques Newell Taylor, Vivek Kumar and Judy Eason.
Hill is provost and a member of the faculty at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, where he teaches courses in adolescent psychology.
Newell Taylor has over 25 years of experience and education in the combined fields of applied neuroscience and exercise science, where he explores the relationships between physical performance, mental performance and personal transformation.
Kumar is a senior research scientist at The Jackson Laboratory, whose lab studies the genetics of addiction.
Eason, a summer resident of Tremont for 35 years, said, “As a member of AA, I was naturally interested in Acadia Family Center and its involvement in the community.”
In the first quarter of 2022, these board members began meeting with leaders from island institutions like Jackson Lab, MDI hospital and district schools. According to Hamill, the group focused on three needs: more clinical support for kids, schools and families; to provide a place where people in recovery can meet; and having a group dedicated to identifying needs, identifying what more can be done and gathering the necessary resources.
While speaking with the Islander, Hamill made it clear that there are currently no plans to reopen the AFC clinic. First on the organization’s priority list is hiring an executive director and reinstating school programming. Ultimately, AFC would like to reopen the recovery center’s doors.
Tom Nelson, John Hall, Stephen Cotreau and Elissa J. Chesler were elected as new board members last week.
Nelson is a summer resident of Southwest Harbor and adjunct professor at Georgetown University. He retired as CEI of Share our Strength, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger and poverty.
Hall is the chief of police in Southwest Harbor. He has 30 years of experience in law enforcement and has had personal and professional exposure to substance abuse and mental health issues.
Cotreau is a Southwest Harbor resident and former program manager of Portland Recovery Community Center who has been in long-term recovery for over 30 years.
Chesler is a professor and the Ann Watson Symington chair of Addiction Research and director of the Center for Systems Neurogenetics of Addiction and JAX Center of Addiction Biology at Jackson Lab.
“The problem of substance abuse is very pervasive, so it takes sort of an island-wide commitment to make progress,” Hamill said. “The board members that we have are representative of different organizations, different skill sets, different professional backgrounds.”
Hamill did stress that while each board member brings an important perspective, AFC is still in search of more members, specifically those with a background in nonprofit finance and fundraising. And AFC aims to hire an executive director with skills not only in social work but also in fundraising.
“The role of the board is to identify the mission and the goals, and then we hire somebody to do it,” Hamill said.
AFC hopes to hire an executive director within the next few weeks. Hamill expects that the new director will be “from away,” which means there will need to be time for them to acquaint themselves with the area, its issues and various resources before they can start to acquire funding.
“The order of business is to pin down our precise program goals in consultation with other organizations on the islands and then explore ways of funding it,” said Hamill.
Hamill added that AFC has maintained a positive relationship with the opioid response sector of the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. AFC has also continued to receive donations from multiple private donors, has an endowment and plans to approach multiple foundations for programming funding.
