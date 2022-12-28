BAR HARBOR — Now that a citizens’ petition restricting cruise ship passenger disembarkation has gone into effect, town employees are working on implementing those new rules but have already hit a few roadblocks.
The ordinance approved by voters on Nov. 8 that limits cruise ship passenger disembarkation to no more than 1,000 per day “will require a significant amount of work and will require time to develop systems and protocols, to hire and train staff, and to get it right,” wrote Town Manager Kevin Sutherland in a memo addressed to the Town Council on Dec. 16.
The progress update comes after a Dec. 9 meeting between Sutherland and Harbormaster Chris Wharf in which Sutherland asked that the Bar Harbor Police Department develop an implementation process for the new changes.
According to the language of the ordinance, “The Harbor Master will develop rules and regulations to include, but not limited to, a cruise ship disembarkation reservation system, a daily counting and tracking system for persons disembarking, and a violation reporting system.”
The code enforcement officer is to be responsible for enforcing the daily limit and each person exceeding that threshold will result in a $100 fine. Under the ordinance, property owners are required to secure a permit for any person disembarking from a cruise ship onto their land.
Wharff sent a memo on Dec. 15 to Chief Police James Willlis with a list of questions about the implementation process. His issues are as follows:
• Is the tender dock facility or the cruise ship required to obtain a permit?
• Do crew members count as “disembarking persons”? And can more persons than the daily limit allow disembark if there are less than the 1,000 person limit ashore?
• Who can make a reservation for a ship?
• How many ships can anchor?
• A lack of staffing for counting, tracking and reporting violations.
• What evidence would be required to successfully prosecute violations?
• Is there a limit on the number of tender facilities allowed to operate at once?
• Since most of the tender docks operate on private property, how can town staff accurately count disembarking passengers if access is denied by the property owner?
• Further defining the meaning of “disembarking passenger.”
• The Town Council should codify a number of policies to necessarily conduct business.
Lead petitioner Charles Sidman wrote his own response to Wharff’s memo.
“Why is this rule-making process originating in the Police Department? While Harbor Master Wharff is indeed a senior police officer, the Town’s cruise ship policies are inherently non-police matters to be formulated by town staff following guidance provided by voters in the recent Initiative passage,” wrote Sidman.
He also offered the petitioners direct involvement in the rule-making process, “to be both useful and time-saving.”
Sutherland asked that the public bear with them as staff work through the challenges.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.