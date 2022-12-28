News

BAR HARBOR — Now that a citizens’ petition restricting cruise ship passenger disembarkation has gone into effect, town employees are working on implementing those new rules but have already hit a few roadblocks.

The ordinance approved by voters on Nov. 8 that limits cruise ship passenger disembarkation to no more than 1,000 per day “will require a significant amount of work and will require time to develop systems and protocols, to hire and train staff, and to get it right,” wrote Town Manager Kevin Sutherland in a memo addressed to the Town Council on Dec. 16.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you