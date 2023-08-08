News

Harbormaster office

Southwest Harbor’s harbormaster’s office has been a construction trailer at the Manset town dock for 30 years.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The harbor here is one of Maine’s top 10 ports with an ex-vessel or boat price of $20.7 million in 2021. Home to three town docks, the upper town dock on Clark Point Road, the lower town dock at the end of Clark Point Road and the Manset Dock on Shore Road, the harbor is home to over 400 moorings for commercial and recreational use.

The everyday activity in the harbor and around the town dock is directed by the Harbor Ordinance, Harbormaster Jarrod Kushla and the town’s Harbor Committee, which meets once a month.