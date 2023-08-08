SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The harbor here is one of Maine’s top 10 ports with an ex-vessel or boat price of $20.7 million in 2021. Home to three town docks, the upper town dock on Clark Point Road, the lower town dock at the end of Clark Point Road and the Manset Dock on Shore Road, the harbor is home to over 400 moorings for commercial and recreational use.
The everyday activity in the harbor and around the town dock is directed by the Harbor Ordinance, Harbormaster Jarrod Kushla and the town’s Harbor Committee, which meets once a month.
This week, the Harbor Committee met to discuss parking at the three town docks, progress on a new harbormaster office and potential changes to the Harbor Ordinance.
The parking problem
“Manset is just off the rails down there – it is just off the rails” said committee member Donald Sullivan. The parking lot, which is unpaved, is used by fishermen, recreational boaters, people headed to a nearby restaurant and as long-term parking for people staying overnight on the outer islands.
There are no signage or lines to indicate individual parking spots. Nor is there signage to indicate different types of parking – trailers, long-term use or day use.
Select Board member Luke Damon, liaison to the Harbor Committee, agreed with Sullivan saying he had gone down to the dock one night and “it was a free for all.” Michael Brezowski added that even he, as a member of the committee, is at times confused as to where he should park.
Anne Napier noted that while the Manset Dock is often overrun, the paved, lined upper town dock parking lot is much less busy and rarely full.
“I think more people are going to Manset, so we probably need to push more people back toward the upper town dock,” said committee Chair Nick Madeira.
The committee settled on a motion to request that Kushla create a plan for the Manset town dock parking to be reviewed by the committee at its next meeting on Sept. 4.
A new office
The committee hopes the harbormaster office that would replace a trailer that was purchased as a temporary office in 1994 will be ready to go in November. The Select Board voted on July 25 to allow the Harbor Committee to move forward with plans for the 14-by-18-foot building, pending approval of the Planning Board. Funding for the new office comes from the town’s $28,000 harbormaster office fund and the $18,000 Manset lot improvement fund.
Ordinance issues
In order for changes to the Harbor Ordinance to be on the town’s November ballot, the Select Board needs to approve those changes in advance to allow time for a public hearing. Harbor Committee members finalized those potential changes with little discussion or disagreement at their Aug. 7 meeting, and the changes will go before the Select Board members at their meeting on Aug. 22.
The changes include clarifying that barge landings should only occur at the Manset ramp, that the kayak launch spot shall be labelled as such and barges must get approval in advance to use the kayak launch spot, that to be considered a resident and to pay the lower resident only fees one must occupy a residence in town for more than 183 days per calendar year, that there will be a fee for being on the mooring waitlist, that all fees must be paid by June 1 and that a commercial fishing permit decal must be displayed in a specific window of the fishing vessel at all times.