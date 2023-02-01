News

ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

HAMPDEN — Where will the municipal waste of 115 Maine towns end up this year and in the future? The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) announced Wednesday morning that potential partner Revere Capital Advisors LLC and MRC ended their exclusivity agreement to restart the Hampden municipal waste facility “without a definitive follow-on purchase agreement or timeline.” The MRC is now “pursuing all recapitalization options” to reopen the solid waste and recycling facility, according to a press release.

The $10 million facility, constructed on land and infrastructure purchased by MRC, has been mired in financial troubles since it took its first load of municipal solid waste on April 22, 2019. Investors backed out when startup costs kept rising, and its operator, Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM), defaulted on its lenders. The facility suspended operations in May 2020, and its lenders had the facility placed into receivership.