HAMPDEN — Where will the municipal waste of 115 Maine towns end up this year and in the future? The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) announced Wednesday morning that potential partner Revere Capital Advisors LLC and MRC ended their exclusivity agreement to restart the Hampden municipal waste facility “without a definitive follow-on purchase agreement or timeline.” The MRC is now “pursuing all recapitalization options” to reopen the solid waste and recycling facility, according to a press release.
The $10 million facility, constructed on land and infrastructure purchased by MRC, has been mired in financial troubles since it took its first load of municipal solid waste on April 22, 2019. Investors backed out when startup costs kept rising, and its operator, Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM), defaulted on its lenders. The facility suspended operations in May 2020, and its lenders had the facility placed into receivership.
A prospective buyer, Delta Thermo Energy, emerged early in 2021, but after months of back and forth, DTE could not prove to MRC that it had the financing needed to reopen the plant. The exclusivity agreement ended in August 2021 and the plant was back on the market.
Fast forward another year and, with no buyer that could meet requirements, MRC purchased the facility for $1.5 million in July 2022, created Municipal Waste Solutions LLC (MWS) to operate it and signed over ownership of the access road and other infrastructure to the town of Hampden. It also began paying off lienholders owed money by CRM and shortly thereafter entered into an agreement with Revere Capital Management to finance the estimated $20 million needed to reopen and operate the facility – once they showed MRC they had the funds to do so.
However, Revere could not meet the Jan. 25, 2023, deadline to confirm financing and the MRC has now declined to extend the exclusivity period with Revere to “pursue other options for reopening including private investors who have expressed interest in a partnership with the MRC,” executive director Michael Carroll said. “MRC is striving to reopen the facility as quickly as possible and delays move us farther from our end goal.”
The MRC was originally formed in 1991 to restructure agreements with Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, which handled municipal solid waste for the MRC’s member towns. In 2018, it contracted instead with Coastal Resources of Maine to build the new facility in Hampden using Fiberight waste-to-biofuel technology – new in the U.S. but used in two smaller facilities in Wales. Most MRC members followed, signing new, 15-year contracts for MRC to continue handling their waste and recyclables. Since the plant suspended operations, solid waste has been diverted to landfills and to PERC.