New senator

Nicole Grohoski

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

AUGUSTA — Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) was sworn into the Maine Senate Dec. 7. Grohoski was elected to her first full term in the Senate in November, following her victory in a June special election.

Gov. Janet Mills administered the oath of office to Sen. Grohoski and 34 of her Senate colleagues, all of whom have been elected to serve two-year terms. She represents Senate District 7, most of Hancock County, which includes Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Verona Island.

