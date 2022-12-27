TRENTON — Many Mainers are making the switch to solar power, but can the current electrical infrastructure support residential solar panels on a large scale?
Apparently not, as one resident of Trenton discovered after applying to have solar panels installed at his home and interconnected to the grid.
Matt Quinn of Trenton was told by Versant Power that he cannot interconnect solar panels at his home to the existing power grid because the capacity for electricity being sent back to the grid from homes in his area has been reached.
“Because Versant’s grid in our particular area is already maxed out with solar consumers sending power back, they denied our application,” Quinn wrote in an email to the Islander. “They [Versant] would need to upgrade their circuits in our area, and Versant considers this beyond the scope of a ‘minor upgrade.’”
Quinn is concerned that as the capacity of the power grid is reached, there will be a cap on residents who are allowed to use solar power in areas serviced by Versant. Without infrastructure upgrades, other residents could find themselves in a similar situation.
“Without Versant performing upgrades, we will soon reach a maximum amount of residents who can have rooftop solar,” Quinn wrote.
Currently, the power grid that Quinn is connected to would need major upgrades to enhance capacity. According to Versant, customers installing solar panels are financially responsible for the cost of these upgrades, drastically increasing the cost of installing solar panels.
“Those seeking to interconnect are responsible for any grid upgrades to interconnect,” said Judy Long, manager of communications for Versant Power. “We don’t want customers who aren’t benefiting from that to pay for those upgrades.”
The grid capacity issue is becoming more and more of a problem as more people install solar panels. Maine’s electrical infrastructure was not designed to handle so many homes sending power back to the grid. With the number of home solar panels on the rise due to state incentives, the state’s infrastructure is quickly becoming overwhelmed.
“Since the laws and incentives were broadened in 2019, we’ve seen a dramatic uptick in people looking to interconnect,” Long said. “The grid was never meant to accommodate widespread two-way power.”
The issue is that with too many solar panels comes too much electricity. With so many people generating their own electricity and sending it back to the grid, there is not enough demand for the extra power generated by individuals.
“We have way more solar capacity looking to interconnect than we have demand for electricity,” Long said. “In some areas, we just cannot add solar without threatening the reliability and safety of the grid.”
As one of the prominent installers of solar panels in the region, Danny Piper, owner of Sundog Solar in Searsport, has a front-row seat to the power grid’s limits being reached. He has seen many potential customers be denied access to solar energy due to Versant’s limitations, and the customer’s inability to pay for large-scale infrastructure improvements.
“They’re requiring additional infrastructure upgrades to our customers, things that have never been required in the past,” Piper said. “They are dollar amounts large enough to make people think twice.”
Piper is discouraged by the capacity limitations on Maine’s electrical infrastructure, especially as he sees more people shifting to a more electric-centric lifestyle. In an effort to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and save money on oil, people are moving toward electric alternatives in and out of the home, but the grid is having a difficult time keeping up.
“The load is growing. Everybody is electrifying everything in their life,” Piper said. “Our peak load is going to probably triple or greater with the electrification of heating and transportation, so that alone is going to cause the need to update our grid.”
In Piper’s opinion, the only way to make solar energy a realistic goal to most Mainers is to conduct statewide, large-scale upgrades to the power grid infrastructure. He says this must be done at a state level, and the cost of the upgrades must be paid collectively rather than charging individuals hundreds of thousands of dollars to eat the cost of upgrading a grid that hundreds of other people use.
“It’s going to take legislative action to do that because it’s going to be the socialization of these [upgrading] expenses,” Piper said. “The state has to do this because the state is who mandates Versant.”
State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) said that putting the burden of electrical infrastructure upgrades on all power customers would be an expensive task. While individuals paying for upgrades is often not an option, making the cost collective would raise already high electricity rates.
“It’s challenging because we already have really high rates in the state of Maine,” Grohoski said. “It’s going to cost Maine ratepayers more.”
That being said, the state government is working to help solve the infrastructure problem. So far, the Legislature has requested that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) conduct a grid planning process to better understand the condition of current infrastructure in different areas of the state.
“Hopefully undertaking that process should show what is actually happening on the ground,” Grohoski said. “Where does the grid need to be rebuilt and in what order.”
Grohoski also wants to create a resource for individuals who are considering solar energy for their homes. This would be a map that would allow people looking to install solar panels to see if their power grid could support interconnection. If the Legislature cannot solve the problem entirely, she wants to help people know what their options are and help those looking into renewable energy options save time and effort in figuring out what is available to them.
“The other thing that I’m going to be requesting, most likely through the Legislature, is a dynamic hosting capacity map,” Grohoski said. “Let people see where there is capacity to accept renewables on the grid.”
As for actually making capacity upgrades to the current electrical infrastructure, Grohoski said this is not an easy undertaking due to the way utilities are managed. Power companies are companies after all and are not likely to take up a costly endeavor that will hinder their ability to turn a profit in the short term.
“A critical infrastructure that our economy relies on is a for-profit monopoly,” Grohoski said. “The question then is who should pay? Is there a societal benefit? Is this an upgrade that needs to happen anyway?”
Although there may not be a clear solution at the present time, legislators are keeping close tabs on the issue of power grid capacity and are looking for ways to resolve the issues caused by outdated infrastructure.
Anthony Ronzio, deputy director of the Governor’s Office on Policy Innovation and the Future, said that expanding the current grid infrastructure was a priority for the state.
“Expanding the capacity of our electrical grid to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and advance cost-effective renewable energy projects is a priority not only for Maine, but all of New England, and is the subject of current planning and investment efforts,” Ronzio wrote in an email to the Islander.
Ronzio also described efforts that the state and federal governments have made to resolve the infrastructure issue. He cited LD 1959, which is a piece of legislation meant to improve the planning of electrical grids to meet Maine’s future energy needs and goals, and the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which incentivizes electrical grid improvement. In the meantime, Ronzio encourages Mainers to keep investing in clean energy, but also to be aware of the limitations that grid capacity poses at the moment.
“[The bill] creates a process for integrated planning with Maine’s utilities for future investments in Maine’s grid to support our state’s statutory climate and clean energy targets. Further grid investments are also anticipated on a state and regional level through the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Ronzio wrote. “As these processes move forward, we encourage Maine consumers interested in investing in clean energy technology – like solar – to work closely with their solar installer and utilities to understand the interconnection capacity in their area and make decisions accordingly.”