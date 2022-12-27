CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry Island was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
Volunteer Fire Chief Richard Howland called it a huge loss for the community.
CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry Island was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
Volunteer Fire Chief Richard Howland called it a huge loss for the community.
“It’s absolutely a lifeline for the island,” he said. “It’s a way for a lot of people to get groceries and everything else.”
Howland, who lives on Islesford, was headed out to go lobstering at around 2:20 Tuesday morning when he saw a bright red glow across the water on Great Cranberry.
He immediately began calling out firefighters.
“We got there around 3:00 in the morning, and the store was fully involved,” he said. “We fought it until about 7:30 or so.”
But the store could not be saved.
“It’s really a sad day for the Cranberry Isles,” Howland said. “But I’m proud of everybody, and we had some help from Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor.”
John Goodwin Jr. Construction of Southwest Harbor used its barge to transport firefighting equipment to the island.
Howland said the state Fire Marshal’s Office would investigate to try to determine the cause of the fire.
Katelyn Damon, a volunteer firefighter. said of the store, “It was definitely a gathering place for the island. People were coming down to get their morning coffee, and that’s how they found out the store was on fire.”
The Cranberry General Store was described on an island website as having “a wide variety of groceries and housewares. A perfect gathering place for residents and renters to catch up on community news and activities.”
Allan McCormick posted this comment to the store’s Facebook page a few years ago: “The heartbeat of any small community is almost always the general store; this place is no exception. Great little spot filled with essentials, and delicious food prepared at the lunch counter.”
Reporter
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.