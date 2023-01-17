ELLSWORTH — Traya Huff and Bonnie Tai of Bar Harbor and Steve Schley of Sorrento are the newest members of the Maine Community Foundation’s Hancock County Grantmaking Committee.
MaineCF’s county committees are made up of community members who live or work in the county and serve as local ambassadors for the foundation, sharing their knowledge and providing on-the-ground local leadership for the foundation.
The Hancock County Grantmaking Committee’s volunteer county advisors review grant proposals for MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and recommend grant awards from the Hancock County Fund. Community Building supports a broad range of projects and organizations across the state, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services.
Huff is assistant controller at The Jackson Laboratory and a volunteer at the Mount Desert Island YMCA. Schley is a forest resource professional and the steering committee chair at Forest Opportunity Roadmap/Maine. Tai is a professor of education and human studies at College of the Atlantic and a volunteer with Next Step Domestic Violence Project.
Other committee members include Bob Allen of Deer Isle, Kelley Columber of Blue Hill, Travis Fifield of Stonington, Misha Mytar of Sullivan, Jon Stein of Ellsworth, Sally Stone of Brooksville, Josh Tripp of Bucksport and Adele Ursone of Sedgwick.
In 2022, the Hancock County Fund awarded 27 grants totaling $226,697.
For more information on MaineCF’s county and regional program, visit www.mainecf.org.