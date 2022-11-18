News

ELLSWORTH — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) will continue to represent Maine's Second Congressional District after coming out ahead in both rounds of counting Nov. 8 ballots.

Golden was the first-choice pick for 48.38 percent of Maine voters. Republican Bruce Poliquin received 44.65 percent of the vote in the first round with independent Tiffany Bond taking 6.84 percent. Because no candidate received 50 percent or more of the first-choice votes, a ranked-choice tabulation was required.