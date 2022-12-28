SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 23, the Southwest Harbor Fire Department was called to Ridge Apartments where it was reported that a generator in the basement was on fire.
The fire department responded with 11 members and two apparatus; they had a truck on the scene within four minutes of the call. Upon arrival, it was found that the generator was not in the basement but on the side of the building. A system failure within the generator was determined to be the cause of the fire. The department’s ladder truck was the first truck on the scene and a crew of three was able to use the hose line from the truck to extinguish the fire quickly.
Mount Desert Island Housing Authority owns the apartment building, which has 32 units. Many of the apartments are home to elderly residents with disabilities. Ten to fifteen residents were affected by light smoke and odor that had entered the building, and they were brought outside while the remaining residents sheltered in place.
The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service also went to the scene to offer a warm place within the ambulance and to possibly shuttle people to warming centers.
“Luckily,” said Southwest Harbor Fire Chief Tom Chisholm, “there were no medical emergencies or anything of that nature, but the ambulance, in conjunction with the fire department, was able to take care of all those residents as they kind of came in and out and asked questions.”
Tremont Fire Department also sent two of its members to help support the crews.
The small amount of smoke was taken care of with fans and the residents were able to head back into their apartments soon after. The Southwest Harbor Fire Department got its trucks put away within two hours of arriving on the scene.
“I think, all in all, it was just a good example of working together,” said Chief Chisholm. He credited Mount Desert Island Housing Authority, which also had representatives on the scene.
“They did an awesome job, which I am very thankful for,” said Duane Bartlett, executive director for the housing authority. “We expected something would happen at at least one of our facilities. I never would have dreamed it would have been that…very unfortunate.”
The fire department, ambulance service and housing authority continued to check on the apartment complex throughout Friday night and Saturday until power was restored at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Bartlet, who was in the facility just before the power returned, reported that the common area’s temperature was 61 degrees. “I knew if it went on another night, we would have to do something,” he said.
Harbor House in Southwest Harbor was open as a warming shelter throughout the weekend while the fire department helped other crews respond to multiple fires throughout the island.
“It’s been good to see everyone stepping up in different ways,” said Chief Chisholm, who expects to get more calls as power fluctuations affect smoke detectors and generators, and additional issues are uncovered during storm recovery.
