News

SWH generator fire

Two firemen access the burned generator at Ridge Apartments in Southwest Harbor Dec. 23. The generator, located outside of the building, was permanently damaged.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SWHFD

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 23, the Southwest Harbor Fire Department was called to Ridge Apartments where it was reported that a generator in the basement was on fire.

The fire department responded with 11 members and two apparatus; they had a truck on the scene within four minutes of the call. Upon arrival, it was found that the generator was not in the basement but on the side of the building. A system failure within the generator was determined to be the cause of the fire. The department’s ladder truck was the first truck on the scene and a crew of three was able to use the hose line from the truck to extinguish the fire quickly.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you