TRENTON — The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) last week put construction of the visitor information center and Island Explorer bus system hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here out for bid.
Bids from contractors are tentatively set to be opened Jan. 4.
The total cost of the project, estimated at $24.2 million this past January, has increased to $32 million. That was due partly to the soaring cost of construction in general, said John Kelly, management assistant at Acadia National Park.
“We also added solar to the building and there were a few other changes,” he said. “And the septic system was trickier and more expensive than first estimated.”
As of the start of this year, MDOT had about $19 million in federal, state and private funds for the Gateway Center project. It was just waiting for $4 million from the National Park Service, which it recently received.
Now that the estimated cost of the project has increased by nearly $8 million, the question is where that extra money will come from. The Islander asked Brian Keezer, the MDOT project manager for the Gateway Center, if the state would pick up the tab.
“I think that’s to be determined,” he said. “We’re going to wait until the bids come in to see what the actual number is. I think at that point decisions will be made as to who covers what.
“We hope to get some good bids and are able to get construction started,” Keezer said. “It’s been a long haul.”
Indeed, it has.
Planning for the Acadia Gateway Center, which is intended primarily to increase the number of visitors who take the bus onto Mount Desert Island rather than driving their own vehicles, began decades ago.
In 1992, Acadia adopted a general management plan that called for “a new gateway and visitor center.” Ten years later, a 369-acre parcel of land on Route 3 in Trenton was chosen as the site for the Acadia Gateway Center, and in 2004 Friends of Acadia purchased an option to buy the property, which it later transferred to the state.
In 2011, the first phase of the Gateway Center project was completed. It included construction of the Island Explorer bus maintenance, fueling and storage facility, the entrance road from Route 3, a park-and-ride lot and installation of utilities for the entire complex. Phase 1 cost about $14 million.
Phase 2 is to include the visitor information center, the Island Explorer hub and a parking lot for nearly 500 cars. The expectation is that a certain percentage of visitors will leave their cars at the Gateway Center and ride a bus to Mount Desert Island. Phase 2 has been on hold for the past 11 years, mainly because of a shortage of funds.
The $4 million that the National Park Service recently transferred to the MDOT to help with Phase 2 construction came from the park service’s Centennial Challenge Fund, which Congress established in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service.