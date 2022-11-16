News

Acadia Gateway center

Construction of the Visitor Center and Island Explorer hub at the Acadia Gateway Center is expected to begin in 2023.

 CONCEPT ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF MDOT

TRENTON — The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) last week put construction of the visitor information center and Island Explorer bus system hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here out for bid.

Bids from contractors are tentatively set to be opened Jan. 4.