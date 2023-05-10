News

Gateway Center construction begins

Work has begun to construct the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TRENTON — The long-awaited construction of the $27.7 million visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here began last Wednesday, May 3.

The general contractor is Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer.

