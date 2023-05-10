TRENTON — The long-awaited construction of the $27.7 million visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here began last Wednesday, May 3.
The general contractor is Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer.
TRENTON — The long-awaited construction of the $27.7 million visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here began last Wednesday, May 3.
The general contractor is Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer.
“They had been setting up the job trailers and silt fence and doing some other things for a couple of weeks, but the actual groundbreaking was (Wednesday),” said Brian Keezer, the Maine Department of Transportation’s project manager for the Gateway Center.
The target completion date for the project is May 3, 2025.
“But that's obviously subject to change with two years to go,” Keezer said.
The Acadia Gateway Center is intended to reduce traffic and parking congestion in Acadia National Park by making it easy for visitors to ride the fare-free Island Explorer buses onto Mount Desert Island and into the park rather than driving their own vehicles. The visitor information center is to be staffed jointly by Acadia personnel and the Maine Tourism Association.
It has been a long time coming. Planning for the Acadia Gateway Center began decades ago.
In 1992, Acadia adopted a general management plan that called for “a new gateway and visitor center.” Ten years later, a 369-acre parcel of land on Route 3 in Trenton was chosen as the site for the Acadia Gateway Center, and in 2004 Friends of Acadia purchased an option to buy the property, which it later transferred to the state.
In 2011, the first phase of the Gateway Center project was completed. It included construction of the Island Explorer bus maintenance, fueling and storage facility, the entrance road from Route 3, a park-and-ride lot and installation of utilities for the entire complex. Phase 1 cost about $14 million.
Phase 2 is to include the visitor information center, the Island Explorer hub and a parking lot for nearly 500 cars. The expectation is that a certain percentage of visitors will leave their cars at the Gateway Center and ride a bus to Mount Desert Island.
Phase 2 has been on hold for the past 12 years, mainly because of a shortage of funds that caused the scope of the project to be downsized. It is being built with a combination of federal, state and private money.
Reporter
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.