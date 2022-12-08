BAR HARBOR — For more than two decades, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative has partnered with farmers and food pantries across Hancock and Washington counties to turn fresh, local produce that would otherwise go to waste into meals for hungry Mainers.
The program, which has been replicated across Maine and parts of the country, relies on many Mount Desert Island farmers – Beech Hill Farm, Triple Chick Farms and Bar Harbor Farm – and local meal sites to serve the island and greater Hancock County area.
“During the growing season, we’re on MDI every week, sometimes multiple days a week, gleaning at a few wonderful farms that are on the island,” said Rachel Emus, the food programs manager for Hancock County. “It’s amazing that they’re all concentrated on the island in the small area because they're really some of our biggest contributors.”
Once the surplus of fresh, organic mixed fruits and veggies are picked up from the farms, the boxes of naturally grown goodies are shipped off island or distributed to one of three food pantries and meal sites on MDI: OpenTable MDI, for their Tuesday supper program or Saturday food box distribution; the Bar Harbor Food Pantry; or the Common Good Soup Kitchen in Southwest Harbor.
The farm to food pantry initiative helps to supplement meals for the 20 percent of children in Hancock County who live in food insecure households. Since it started, over 370,000 pounds of food have been gleaned from 40-plus farms and gone to more than 30 food security programs and organizations throughout the two counties.
Emus said one reason the Downeast region is characterized by elevated levels of poverty and food insecurity is due to an economic structure that faces a downturn in the offseason.
“A lot of people here work seasonal jobs. So winter is when we start to see an increase in food pantry and soup kitchen customers because folks' summer savings start to run out,” she said.
Her organization is expecting a particularly tough winter due to high costs of heating and fuel, and runaway inflation that has increased the cost of food and essential household items.
“People are facing multiple expenses and their incomes just aren’t able to support it. They’re having to make choices between, ‘do I buy enough food this month or do I pay for heating,” she said. “We’re trying to make it so that if someone ends up having to chew some of those other costs and they shop at the food pantry, there’s fresh, healthy food there just like for anybody when they go to the grocery store.”
Emus said she’s received feedback from many of the food distribution centers that meet directly with recipients of the program that the supply of fresh food makes all the difference for those they’re serving. And for the food pantries and meal sites, being able to rely on free ingredients not only helps to cut costs on tight budget margins but also widens their variety of offerings.
“When we started doing this work, their fresh produce offerings were really limited,” Emus said. “Now the expectation is, of course the food pantry has fresh produce.”
The Downeast Gleaning Initiative launched in 2013 in partnership with University of Maine Cooperative Extension after Healthy Acadia, the nonprofit community health organization, heard from nearby food pantries that they wanted to provide their customers with fresh produce but were unable to due to budget constraints, lack of refrigeration or space.
Emus said Healthy Acadia had a few preexisting relationships with a lot of the farms in the area through past programming, which helped to coordinate the new initiative. The program matches volunteers with those pre-established connections and other orchard’s, farmer’s markets and community gardens to collect surplus produce. They then deliver it to food pantries, community meal sites, rehabilitation programs and other community organizations throughout the counties.
Apart from providing countless families with nutritious food, the program has the added benefit of reducing food waste on farms.
“We kind of play this middleman role where we’re able to get the food where it’s needed most depending on the day of the week, and the unique needs of each of the programs we work with,” Emus said.
The program has been so successful that the model was used in 2015 to launch the Maine Gleaning Network, which provides technical assistance to emerging gleaning organizations and community groups around the state. Emus said her mainstay was hearing from groups across the state that wanted to start similar programs, including the now established Merrymeeting Gleaners and Cumberland County Gleaning Initiative. Through the statewide networking program, the Downeast group can play a
supporting role during monthly meetings and a yearly statewide gleaning event.
“Having a statewide gleaning network is a very unique thing,” Emus said. “There’s a few in other states but it’s definitely not common. So we’re kind of ahead of the game in that way.”
Now the Maine Gleaning Network is fielding calls and advising groups around the country that also want to start a statewide network between farmers, nonprofits and food security organizations.
“Income shouldn't be a barrier for people living a healthy life,” Emus said.
For more information, to sign up for volunteering or to donate, visit the Downeast Gleaning Initiative website at www.healthyacadia.org/hffa-degi or email Rachel Emus at rachel@healthyacadai.org.