ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic announced on Dec. 13 that it had hired Dan Butera as its new development director.
In his new role, Butera will be responsible for grant writing and fundraising for the clinic. He will continue to foster community relationships and provide supervision of the programs that are in place at the clinic, which include dental, social work and mental health counseling.
Before coming to the Ellsworth Free Clinic, Butera founded the nonprofit Fields of Hope in York, Pa., at the age of 22. The organization helps people in Ethiopia who are affected by human trafficking, and Butera moved to Ethiopia to run it. While leading that organization, he collaborated with other team members, their board of directors and other nonprofits with both local and national government offices.
After spending over 10 years living in Ethiopia running various projects, he moved back to the U.S. just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Currently, Butera resides on Swan’s Island with his two children.
Mary Cahoon, a retired registered nurse who currently serves as the clinic’s development director, will be retiring and stepping down from the position. Cahoon will remain as a volunteer nurse at the clinic.
“I will be continuing to volunteer as a nurse and providing whatever support I can for the clinic,” Cahoon said.