News

Dan Butera

Dan Butera has been hired as development director for the Ellsworth Free Clinic.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLSWORTH FREE CLINIC

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic announced on Dec. 13 that it had hired Dan Butera as its new development director.

In his new role, Butera will be responsible for grant writing and fundraising for the clinic. He will continue to foster community relationships and provide supervision of the programs that are in place at the clinic, which include dental, social work and mental health counseling.

Tags

Recommended for you