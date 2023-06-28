BAR HARBOR — In May of 2022, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry served 350 families. That number jumped to 710 for the same month this year.
“If this amount of use continues, we will be well beyond our food budget this year,” Executive Director Tom Reeves wrote in an email to the Islander.
The pantry hopes to make up the difference with a Christmas in July fundraiser at the Criterion Theatre on Wednesday, July 19. The pantry and Side Street Café will host the event, and they challenge the community to fill every seat in the historical theater with bags of food, along with money, for pantry programs.
The goal is to sell all 760 seats in the theater and raise $20,000 to continue supporting more families. Participants are encouraged to purchase a seat for $25 or gather food to donate to fill a seat until each seat has been accounted for.
“It is all estimates at this point,” explained Reeves, “but that’s the hope – to cover our budget shortfall with the fundraiser.”
“I think it is a combination of seasonal workers coming in and seeing more year-round residents more often,” continued Reeves, who also attributed the increase in need to inflation and the reduction of SNAP benefits in March.
The situation is compounded by an expected increase in cost for the pantry itself. The pantry’s primary supplier, Good Shepard Food Bank, will soon raise its prices. “They started subsidizing during COVID,” Reeves said, “but they have found it to be unsustainable … prices will be 25 percent more come July 1.”
Hannaford continues to supply the pantry with items three times a week, and Healthy Acadia’s Gleaning Initiative has connected the pantry with several local farms that donate surplus produce, seedlings and even flowers.
To manage the increased prices and visitation, the pantry has begun rationing food, placing less on the shelves at a time. It has also introduced quantity guidelines that suggest the specific number of each product a shopper should take.
Reeves said that the guidelines are not too strict – just a suggestion to help ensure that everyone gets what they need and that no food goes to waste.
“A lot of it is based on how much we have and how much more we can get,” he said.
Another new rule states that only four people can be shopping at a time. “It eases tensions and gives people space to move around,” Reeves said.
This is similar to the lottery system that the pantry has had to implement in recent weeks. “People have been lined up at the door up to an hour and a half before we open,” Reeves said. The pantry created numbered cards to hand out to those waiting. Each person must select a card at random and then wait their turn before entering.
Emily Shanahan, who started in March, is the program coordinator for the pantry. Reeves said that the addition of her role to full-time staff has been a lifesaver in that it allows him to focus on more administrative duties while she picks up the slack elsewhere.
Other than Reeves and Shanahan, the only other paid employee is Sara Graves, who is the manager. The three are spread thin and supported by volunteers.
Reeves said about 50 percent of the organization’s volunteer hours go toward Serendipity, the thrift store on Kennebec Place that funds the pantry.
“It is really more of a program than a fundraiser,” said Reeves. “At best, if you don’t factor in staff, it makes $20,000 a year out of a $400,000 dollar budget ... but people really like the service.”
As of June 27, Serendipity is not accepting donations. “It’s been inundated by a lot of donations and a lot that are not sellable, so we have had to take a pause on donations and rework our rules surrounding that,” said Reeves. “The amount of trash we are generating is just unsustainable. At this scale, it is almost industrial waste.”
Now Serendipity will only accept donations of stain- and rip-free clothing.
The pantry is currently accepting cash and food donations. Food donations can be made at the food pantry, the Hannaford donation bin just inside the store’s entrance and at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island drop box located in its lobby at 36 Mt. Desert St. in Bar Harbor. The Y is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“At best, food pantries are like EMTs,” Reeves said. “People utilize their services when they find they are out of options. When it is like this, it gets stressful for the customers and stressful for the staff and volunteers.”
The food pantry is open, behind the YWCA, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
As the pantry continues to serve those in need and to plan for its July 19 fundraiser, Reeves marvels at the increase in visits. “I don’t think anybody anticipated this growth in need.
“I know we knew it would be bad, but this is beyond what I thought, and I’m a pessimist.”