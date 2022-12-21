BAR HARBOR — With inflation, shortages and supply chain issues, the price of groceries has gone up for everyone. The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has stepped up to meet the needs of the Mount Desert Island community over the course of 2022, almost doubling the number of households it serves.
“This is the busiest year that the food pantry has ever had,” said pantry Executive Director Tom Reeve. “We have served over 700 households and had a total of over 3,500 visits to the food pantry.”
To put this in perspective, for the entire year of 2021, the pantry served 352 households. Inflation in all areas has affected people’s ability to access food.
“It is sad to see that so many people are struggling, but at least we have a place for people to come to,” said Sarah Graves, pantry manager and its only full-time employee.
Graves has been managing the pantry for almost 10 years. “There are people that have been coming here the whole time I’ve been here,” she explained, “but there are a lot of new people we are seeing too.”
The food pantry is designed as a choice model, meaning that clients can come in and shop the way they like, selecting their own food instead of being given a standard prepacked bag. The 700 households that use the pantry vary greatly.
“Some people come in three times a year and some people I see every week of every month,” Graves said. “It also depends on who can come,” she continued. “We encourage carpooling and deliveries.”
Prices at the pump have also affected food pantry clients’ ability to get to the pantry. “We offer once-a-week visits,” said Graves, “and some people need that, but they can’t get here because of gas prices.”
When looking back at his first year at the pantry, Reeve said his largest obstacles to tackle were inflation and supply chain issues. “I think, as we all know, it’s bad and it’s probably only gonna get worse,” he said. “When I started in February, for 30 dozen eggs, we were paying about $55. And then this last order we had was $165.”
Both inflation and avian flu have impacted the rise in egg prices. “We try to keep the staples,” Reeve explained. “You know we’re always gonna have eggs despite how expensive they get but we might just not get as many – same with milk.”
The pantry is largely supplied by Good Shepherd Food Bank, paying less than wholesale price for staple items to stock the shelves. Food is also supplied through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Otherwise, food at the pantry is acquired through donation.
“We have the collection boxes at the YWCA and Hannaford. And then also people just show up with food at times,” explained Reeve. “Then three times a week we go to Hannaford and we get a lot of the things that are approaching sale-by date from them.”
Currently the pantry is short on peanut butter and jelly, coffees, teas and hot cocoas. Reeve also pointed out that staple items consistently acquired through TEFAP and Good Shepherd, while helpful and important, lack variety so donations of staple foods are also appreciated. Toiletries, feminine products and cleaning supplies are also stocked and available to the pantry’s clients.
Funding wise, 85 percent of the pantry’s budget comes from individual or business contributions. Nine percent of its revenue in 2021 came from its Serendipity resale clothing boutique.
Located next to the fire station in Bar Harbor, Serendipity is a Bar Harbor Food Pantry program that takes clothing donations from the town and sells them to support the pantry. Serendipity is usually open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is entirely run by volunteers.
Linda Foster, who has been volunteering there for 12 years, says it is “a nice way to give back to the community…and you get to work with nice people like Tom.”
Reeve has big plans for Serendipity, which will close on Dec. 23 for renovation. It will reopen with a brand-new layout, hopefully in February 2023.
The food pantry will be operating under new hours as well for the last week of the year. The pantry will only be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
Graves has three regular weekly volunteers and always welcomes more. The food pantry is located behind the YWCA in Bar Harbor. For more information, to sign up to volunteer or to make a donation, go online to www.barharborfoodpantry.org.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.