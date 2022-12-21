News

BAR HARBOR — With inflation, shortages and supply chain issues, the price of groceries has gone up for everyone. The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has stepped up to meet the needs of the Mount Desert Island community over the course of 2022, almost doubling the number of households it serves.

“This is the busiest year that the food pantry has ever had,” said pantry Executive Director Tom Reeve. “We have served over 700 households and had a total of over 3,500 visits to the food pantry.”

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you