MOUNT DESERT — Friends of Acadia is hedging its bets with a Plan B for the location of its annual fundraising gala next August.
FOA has for many years held the event under giant tents on the lawn at the Asticou Inn. But the organization has filed an application with the town of Mount Desert to hold next year’s event Aug. 10 on the green at the Northeast Harbor Marina.
The Select Board voted Tuesday night to ask the Harbor Committee to weigh in on the FOA proposal. But four Select Board members expressed enthusiastic support. Only Martha Dudman expressed concern about the length of time it would take to set up for the gala and then clean up and clear out.
Story Litchfield, a member of both the FOA board and the Harbor Committee, said she thought FOA’s proposal was a great idea and she said fellow Harbor Committee members Chris Moore and Howie Motenko also have expressed support.
Lori Schaefer, FOA’s vice president of communications, has said in an email, “We’re anticipating that the Asticou Inn, which was purchased this year by Tim Harrington, will be under construction and unavailable for our Annual Benefit in August; thus, we are exploring a variety of other options for the venue. The green at the Northeast Harbor marina is one of the possible spaces we’re exploring.
“Due to the size and scope of our event and all of the planning that goes into it, we can’t wait to do this, as there are limited options on MDI to accommodate us.”
The annual benefit consists of a silent auction followed by a sit-down dinner and a live auction. FOA has reported that “more than 475 guests” attended this year’s event Aug. 12 at the Asticou. The price per person was $300, with a discount for people under 35.
The public space special event application that FOA submitted to the town said an estimated 400-450 guests would attend next year along with an estimated 50 benefit staff.
“The primary objective of the proposed benefit fundraiser is to provide crucial support to Acadia National Park through the Friends of Acadia organization,” FOA President and CEO Eric Stiles said in a letter to the Select Board that accompanied the special event application.
“Equally important, however, is our commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and collaboration within Northeast Harbor. We firmly believe that this benefit fundraiser presents a unique opportunity to forge stronger ties between the Friends of Acadia and the local community.”
That means, Schaefer said in her email, “We recognize this is a very open and public space and FOA is committed to exploring ways we might incorporate the public/larger community in some way.”