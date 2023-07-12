News

BAR HARBOR — Girl Scout Troop 760 of Bar Harbor received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award at FOA’s annual members meeting July 5 at the Bar Harbor Club.

The Girl Scouts were cited for their commitment over the years to “picking up trash during FOA’s annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup, raking leaves from Acadia’s carriage roads in all types of weather during Take Pride in Acadia Day and for serving as excellent role models for a new generation of park stewards.”