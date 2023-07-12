Bar Harbor Girl Scout Troop 760 has received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award. Troop members are (from left): Connor Schneider, brother of a troop member, troop leader Cate Schneider, Rose Hearn, Sydney Schneider, Nahia Marcial, Ellen Rand, Erin Murphy, Caroline VanDongen, Rebecca Rand and troop leader Susan Sheehan. (In front, from left) Sierra Sheehan and Ruby Pagan.
Bar Harbor Girl Scout Troop 760 has received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award. Troop members are (from left): Connor Schneider, brother of a troop member, troop leader Cate Schneider, Rose Hearn, Sydney Schneider, Nahia Marcial, Ellen Rand, Erin Murphy, Caroline VanDongen, Rebecca Rand and troop leader Susan Sheehan. (In front, from left) Sierra Sheehan and Ruby Pagan.
Bar Harbor Girl Scout Troop 760 has received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award. Troop members are (from left): Connor Schneider, brother of a troop member, troop leader Cate Schneider, Rose Hearn, Sydney Schneider, Nahia Marcial, Ellen Rand, Erin Murphy, Caroline VanDongen, Rebecca Rand and troop leader Susan Sheehan. (In front, from left) Sierra Sheehan and Ruby Pagan.
PHOTO BY SAM MALLON / FOA
Bar Harbor Girl Scout Troop 760 has received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award. Troop members are (from left): Connor Schneider, brother of a troop member, troop leader Cate Schneider, Rose Hearn, Sydney Schneider, Nahia Marcial, Ellen Rand, Erin Murphy, Caroline VanDongen, Rebecca Rand and troop leader Susan Sheehan. (In front, from left) Sierra Sheehan and Ruby Pagan.
BAR HARBOR — Girl Scout Troop 760 of Bar Harbor received Friends of Acadia’s Excellence in Volunteerism Award at FOA’s annual members meeting July 5 at the Bar Harbor Club.
The Girl Scouts were cited for their commitment over the years to “picking up trash during FOA’s annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup, raking leaves from Acadia’s carriage roads in all types of weather during Take Pride in Acadia Day and for serving as excellent role models for a new generation of park stewards.”
FOA presented its Acadia Inspiration Award to Anne Kozak, citing her “insightful coverage of Acadia National Park issues as a long-time reporter for the Mount Desert Islander and the Bar Harbor Times, as well as for her historical knowledge and craftsmanship that led to the publication of two ‘Images of America’ books about the Wild Gardens of Acadia and the history of Acadia National Park.”
FOA also noted Kozak’s 50 years of engagement with the Wild Gardens of Acadia, “whether watering and weeding habitats, raising money to support garden operations or engaging new audiences and park visitors in a love of Acadia’s native plants.”
Jack Kelley, outgoing chair of the FOA board, received the organization’s highest honor, the Marianne Edwards Distinguished Service Award. His award citation reads, in part, “He has supported and encouraged countless young people as they began their careers through experiential education in Acadia National Park, and he shared his knowledge and expertise from the construction industry as Friends of Acadia invested in important park infrastructure projects including seasonal housing.”