2023 FOA fundraiser

Friends of Acadia Annual Benefit Co-Chairs Laura Clark Katona, left, and Kathleen McIntyre start the live auction portion of the benefit at the Asticou Inn on Saturday, Aug 12. In front of them is the first item put up for bid, a spider monkey sculpture by local artist Dan Falt.

 PHOTO BY JULIA WALKER THOMAS / FOA

MOUNT DESERT — Guests at Friends of Acadia’s annual benefit on Aug. 12 pledged $375,000 to buy a new boat for Acadia National Park.

The Munson 26-foot landing craft will be used to access 64 miles of coastline and more than 180 conservation easements, most on outer islands. The new boat will allow for the transfer of people and equipment directly onto the shore for maintenance, resource management and law enforcement.