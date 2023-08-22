Friends of Acadia Annual Benefit Co-Chairs Laura Clark Katona, left, and Kathleen McIntyre start the live auction portion of the benefit at the Asticou Inn on Saturday, Aug 12. In front of them is the first item put up for bid, a spider monkey sculpture by local artist Dan Falt.
MOUNT DESERT — Guests at Friends of Acadia’s annual benefit on Aug. 12 pledged $375,000 to buy a new boat for Acadia National Park.
The Munson 26-foot landing craft will be used to access 64 miles of coastline and more than 180 conservation easements, most on outer islands. The new boat will allow for the transfer of people and equipment directly onto the shore for maintenance, resource management and law enforcement.
“The boat that we have is no longer meeting our needs,” said Amanda Pollock, Acadia’s media relations officer. “The new boat will make our maintenance crews much more efficient. It’s definitely going to make their lives easier in terms of the equipment they can take and the types of maintenance they can do on the outer islands.”
Pollock said the park’s existing boat likely will be offered to another federal agency that can make good use of it.
Following an initial pledge of $100,000 for the new boat by Lynne Wheat and Thomas Peterffy of Interactive Brokers, nearly 100 other guests at the FOA benefit raised their paddles to indicate pledges. The paddle raise for the boat set a new record for the FOA benefit.
About 475 people attended the benefit, which was held under two huge tents on the lawn of the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor. The event included a silent auction followed by a sit-down dinner and live auction.
The first item put up for bid in the live auction was a spider monkey sculpture by local artist Dan Falt. The last item sold in the live auction was an outing with Martha Stewart on Tim Harrington’s yacht Gratitude. Harrington, owner of the Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor, recently bought the Asticou Inn.