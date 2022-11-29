News

AUGUSTA — The 2022-23 harvest season of the lucrative sea scallop – among Maine’s and the nation’s top-selling seafoods – has kicked off in Zone 2.

Zone 2 stretches from eastern Penobscot Bay to Quoddy Head in Lubec, where diving for the sought-after bivalves began Nov. 17 and ends April 22. Scallop-dragging gets underway Thursday, Dec. 1, and closes March 30.