AUGUSTA — The 2022-23 harvest season of the lucrative sea scallop – among Maine’s and the nation’s top-selling seafoods – has kicked off in Zone 2.
Zone 2 stretches from eastern Penobscot Bay to Quoddy Head in Lubec, where diving for the sought-after bivalves began Nov. 17 and ends April 22. Scallop-dragging gets underway Thursday, Dec. 1, and closes March 30.
In Maine’s scallop fishery, which comprises three resource management zones, only five scallop-diving and just eight scallop-dragging licenses are issued in the annual lotteries held by Maine Department of Marine Resources. In Zone 3, which extends from Cobscook Bay to the St. Croix River – Maine’s richest scallop fishing grounds – diving and dragging begin Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. In Zone 1, which goes from western Penobscot Bay to the New Hampshire border, diving kicked off Nov. 15 and dragging commences Dec. 12. The daily catch in zones 1 and 2 is limited to 15 gallons and capped at 10 gallons in Zone 3.
For the scallop fishery in New England, annual landings have declined in recent years due to an insufficient infusion of baby scallops to replenish the otherwise healthy population. In turn, retail prices have shot up from $15 to as much as $25 per pound.
Last year the scallop fishery statewide netted nearly 4.4 million pounds of the delicious bivalves for a total catch of $8.5M for fishermen.
Every fall, the DMR holds lotteries for the few scallop diving and dragging licenses issued. For the 2022-23 season, the scallop-dragging licenses were issued to Hannah Whalen of Gouldsboro, Daren Dames of Addison, Colby Barnes of Harpswell, Lee Moore of Newcastle, Scott Young of Tenants Harbor and Joshua Miller of Tenants Harbor. Diving license recipients are Justin Seavey of Bass Harbor, Jason Cray of West Bath, Jakob Fredette of Pembroke, William Hamill of Scarborough and Joseph Sullivan of Deer Isle.