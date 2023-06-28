MOUNT DESERT — The fire department will pay an extra $55,594 for a fire truck with a type of engine it didn’t order but will be happy to have.
Last fall, the Select Board authorized Fire Chief Mike Bender to order a rescue pumper truck from Ferrara Fire Apparatus for the quoted price of $913,450.
“Cummins, the manufacturer of the engine we ordered with our new truck, has oversold (the L9 engine) and may or may not be able to fill all future orders for this particular engine,” Bender said in a June 15 memo to the Select Board. “To further complicate matters, the L9 engine was due to be phased out anyway in the next couple of years, being replaced by a new X12 engine that will comply with the tighter exhaust emission standards set by the EPA.
“Because of the overselling, Ferrara has told me that we have a choice of staying with our original L9 engine, which may or may not be available once construction begins on our order,” Bender said. “Or we can … upgrade the engine specs for our truck to the newer X12 model, which Cummins plans to roll out ahead of schedule due to the L9 backlog issues.
“Of course, upgrading to the newer model will cost an extra $55,594. This price increase is not only due to the newer model, but because it also requires a larger cab, front axle, radiator, etc., to accommodate the larger and heavier engine.”
The new fire truck will now cost $969,044.
Bender told the Select Board he would like to avoid any more delays in the delivery of the new fire truck.
“With one of our apparatuses already out of service due to frame corrosion, further delays in our new truck delivery may have a negative impact on our operational capabilities,” he said.
Bender said Tuesday that Ferrara has told him to expect delivery of the new fire truck in February 2025.
The Select Board approved the change order with the higher price at its meeting last week.