News

TRENTON — Four local fire departments responded to a report of a grease fire in the kitchen of a home on Lupine Lane in Trenton on Jan. 22.

The Ellsworth, Lamoine and Hancock fire departments provided mutual aid to the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, with Ellsworth being the first to arrive on the scene.

Tags

