TRENTON — Four local fire departments responded to a report of a grease fire in the kitchen of a home on Lupine Lane in Trenton on Jan. 22.
The Ellsworth, Lamoine and Hancock fire departments provided mutual aid to the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, with Ellsworth being the first to arrive on the scene.
The call for the fire came through dispatch at 10:16 a.m., and by 10:32 the Ellsworth Fire Department had called off mutual aid due to the mild nature of the fire, which was quickly extinguished.
“It was out upon arrival,” said Trenton Fire Chief Steve Heckman. “Ellsworth was able to get there before we were. They were able to check that the fire was out.”
The Ellsworth Fire Department helped the homeowner remove the smoke and soot after the fire was extinguished. There was no damage to the home, and nobody was injured.
“They helped get rid of some of the smoke with a positive pressure fan,” Heckman said. “There was just some soot from the burning oil in the kitchen sink but no damage to the house.”
Heckman said the homeowner handled the situation well and did all the right things to keep a cooking grease fire contained before it got any worse.
“No issues, there was just a cooking fire,” Heckman said. “Once she removed it from the heat, the process of self-extinguishing started. The person did the right thing and called 911.”
Firefighters were at the scene for less than an hour.
“Cleared shortly thereafter at 10:42 a.m.,” Heckman said. “The fire was out, there was no issue, we turned it over to the homeowner.”
Heckman thanked his neighboring fire departments for their mutual aid support and for their assistance in making quick work of the incident. He thanked Ellsworth for its quick response to the scene, and for making sure that nothing was amiss in the home after the fire was out.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.