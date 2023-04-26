News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The fire department has been working for months to outfit its new pickup truck with all the necessary equipment for containing a wild brush fire. The Dodge Ram 3500, now called Truck 114, is fully equipped with a 150-gallon water tank, electric-start water pump and two hose wheels.

“We are happy to have gotten it ready before it got really dry,” said Fire Chief Tom Chisholm. “Wildfire moves pretty fast so it is important to stay mobile.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

