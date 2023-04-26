SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The fire department has been working for months to outfit its new pickup truck with all the necessary equipment for containing a wild brush fire. The Dodge Ram 3500, now called Truck 114, is fully equipped with a 150-gallon water tank, electric-start water pump and two hose wheels.
“We are happy to have gotten it ready before it got really dry,” said Fire Chief Tom Chisholm. “Wildfire moves pretty fast so it is important to stay mobile.
“This truck is able to respond rapidly and access the scene. A lot of these fires [brush fires] happen in limited space areas; this way we are not destroying the surrounding environment or backing over neighboring lawns.”
The chief also noted that this truck will take some of the burden off the larger, more expensive fire trucks that aren’t often needed for smaller fires and false alarms.
Fire department volunteers worked together to install the truck’s equipment. There are compartments filled with emergency supplies such as extra helmets, bottled water and two-gallon water packs that can be worn on firefighters’ backs.
Mobility is increased with this truck because the water pump can run while the truck is in motion, meaning a firefighter can walk freely, spraying down the fire as the truck drives alongside. It is also possible for a hose to be attached to the pump and take in water from nearby ponds.
“There isn’t another unit like this one on MDI,” said Chisholm. “We are excited to benefit our own community but also provide a resource to the entire island.”
As the weather becomes warmer and drier, there is an added risk of runaway flames with the increased frequency of outdoor fires.
Truck 114 was paid for through a capital improvement plan. It replaced a 30-year-old fire truck. “This option was a third of the price of another small fire truck,” said Chisholm.
Truck 114 will also be used in winter water rescues. The water pump will be removed and heavy-duty dry suits, ropes and the like will be put in its place.
“This way it is multi-purposed year-round,” Chisholm said.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.