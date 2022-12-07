Members of the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department did some shopping for local families Dec. 3. (Front, from left) Phil Rossi, Tim Lary, Kevin Hallett, Chief Steve Heckman, Diana Heckman, Danielle Cole, Rory Cole. (Back, from left) Rachel Malcolm and Bill Malcolm.
TRENTON — Trenton Volunteer Fire Department staff went on their annual shopping trip for local families in need on Dec. 3. Trenton volunteer firefighters have been buying gifts for local families for nearly a decade, working in coordination with the Trenton Elementary School to help the families in the town who need it most.
“The Trenton Fire Department has been doing this for seven years,” said Trenton Fire Chief Steve Heckman. “We work with the Trenton School to find who in the school may be in need.”
Families can communicate with the fire department through the Trenton Elementary School, which puts a notice in its newsletter to inform families that this resource is available to them during the holidays.
“The new principal Crystal DeGraca sent home something in the newsletter saying that the fire department is looking out for people in need,” said Heckman. “The parents that reached out to the school and said [they] could use some help, we do our best to try to fulfill it.”
After parents contact the school with their needs, the school sends the fire department an anonymous shopping list.
“They got us that list, we went to Walmart and did some shopping, everything got wrapped this weekend and we will get it to school before winter break,” Heckman said.
Working with the school allows the fire department to get information about the items that families need while keeping the process anonymous so the firefighters do not know who they are shopping for.
“We've decided just to work with the school. They see these kids every day and they have that dialogue with the families,” Heckman said. “We don't know who they are so it's a very discreet way to do things.”
The fire department has been working with Trenton Elementary School ever since it began this annual tradition seven years ago. At the time, there was a volunteer firefighter who was also an employee of the school and noticed that some of the children needed holiday presents. This firefighter suggested that the department help out in some way.
“They had mentioned that they saw some kids who were really in need,” said Heckman. “The membership got together and we set aside a small amount of money to do this for kids in need.”
Every year since, the department has set aside a portion of the funds that they raise to go towards this cause. They also sometimes get some on-the-spot donations from people who see them out shopping.
“We don't have unlimited funds but we have a few funds,” Heckman said. “We do our fundraisers for the fire department and we set aside a little money to do this for the local families.”
The group of families helped by the department is not always a large group, but the firefighters are proud to do what they can to help the people who live in their community.
“I think the most that we helped was probably 10 families; the smallest group was probably five families,” said Heckman. “Over the years, we've probably made a lot of kids’ holidays a little better.”
