Members of the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department did some shopping for local families Dec. 3. (Front, from left) Phil Rossi, Tim Lary, Kevin Hallett, Chief Steve Heckman, Diana Heckman, Danielle Cole, Rory Cole. (Back, from left) Rachel Malcolm and Bill Malcolm.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVE CORSON

TRENTON — Trenton Volunteer Fire Department staff went on their annual shopping trip for local families in need on Dec. 3. Trenton volunteer firefighters have been buying gifts for local families for nearly a decade, working in coordination with the Trenton Elementary School to help the families in the town who need it most.

“The Trenton Fire Department has been doing this for seven years,” said Trenton Fire Chief Steve Heckman. “We work with the Trenton School to find who in the school may be in need.”

