BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett gave a public service announcement and presentation on residential sprinkler systems at the Planning Board meeting on Sept. 6.
The chief explained the way old and new buildings burn and showed the difference that having a sprinkler system can make when a building is on fire.
According to Chief Bartlett, “legacy fires,” which occur in older buildings that contain more natural materials, burn much differently than fires in recently constructed buildings because new construction contains synthetic components.
To illustrate the difference, the chief showed a video that compared a burning building with natural materials with a burning building with synthetic materials.
In the video, the “legacy,” or natural fire, took several minutes to begin burning. Once burning, the fire spread slowly. The modern, synthetic fire, however, caught fire in seconds and quickly spread while creating a large amount of smoke.
“There’s a significant difference between the two fires,” said Chief Bartlett. “This is the fire behavior we see now, and you can see within three minutes it's not survivable to be in that room with the amount of smoke and heat in that room.”
The chief explained that synthetic materials create much hotter, farther-burning fires that release more toxic gases and chemicals than fires in older buildings. He said that this is why he is pushing for more new buildings to include sprinkler systems.
“I just kind of wanted to give you a little demonstration of what we see for fires now and why you're starting to hear me talk about residential sprinkler systems more and more,” Chief Bartlett said.
The chief then played a video that showed two mock rooms that demonstrated the efficacy of sprinklers on a burning building. Both rooms contained furniture and had curtains on the walls, which firefighters deliberately lit for the demonstration.
In the first room, which had no sprinklers, the furniture and the curtains caught fire and flames quickly engulfed the room. Chief Bartlett noted that this type of situation is especially dangerous on the lower level of a home because heat will rise and quickly spread the fire upstairs.
In the second room, which was equipped with a sprinkler system, the fire quickly activated the sprinklers, which extinguished most of the flames and greatly reduced damage.
“You can see the difference in destruction where the other one [without sprinklers] actually burned right through the sheetrock and burned out the back,” explained Chief Bartlett.
He went on to explain the life safety and fire prevention code that the town adheres to and where sprinkler systems come into play. While the National Fire Protection Association recommends sprinklers in all new single-family homes, Maine has not adopted that measure, so neither has Bar Harbor.
“We do mirror the state,” Chief Bartlett said. “The state has not adopted sprinkler systems yet for one- and two-family dwellings.”
Bartlett said that sprinkler systems can be a better alternative to existing required town residential fire safety measures.
Currently, residential buildings that use a public water supply need to be within 500 feet of a fire hydrant. Residences that are not on public water have a few options, such as dry hydrants and fire ponds. For new buildings, he recommends that they be equipped with sprinkler systems.
Fire ponds can be lakes, ponds or high-level streams that contain enough water to allow firefighters to draw from if they need to. Dry hydrants are dug-out water sources on a property that fill with groundwater that the firefighters can then use.
These methods can be effective, but they also require upkeep and maintenance to remain an adequate source of water to fight fires. They can also fail and not provide the water that is needed.
The biggest drawback is that these alternative sources require several additional firefighters to get water, which takes those crew members away from the scene of the fires. In some cases, it requires additional trucks to transport water.
“It takes two to three firefighters to manage one of those water sources – it's not a one-person operation. You’re handling 6 inches of 10-foot lengths of hose, three or four of them to get to a water source,” Chief Bartlett explained. “We’re going to dedicate more people, more resources, to that water supply versus having them be able to fight the fire.”
The chief said that sprinklers offer a faster response to residential fires than other means of extinguishing flames.
Sprinkler systems are activated when the building reaches a certain temperature, which means the sprinklers can begin extinguishing flames much faster than other water sources. This reduces damage to the structure, reduces the risk posed to firefighters entering the burning building, reduces the amount of toxic fumes emitted and, most importantly, saves lives.
“Eighty percent of all fire deaths occur within the home in this country, and during my time, 33 years of being on the fire department, we have experienced five fire deaths,” Chief Bartlet said. “And four of them have been in residential structures.”
The chief’s personal view was that sprinklers should be implemented on all new construction, especially in residential buildings or transient accommodations. He said that he hopes to look at ordinance changes that would make that happen.
“I firmly believe in the sprinkler systems and the potential that sprinkler systems can have,” Chief Bartlett said.