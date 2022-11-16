News

Faulkingham named House minority leader

The Maine House Republican caucus Nov. 14 elected Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) and Rep. Amy Arata (R-New Gloucester) to serve as leader and assistant leader, respectively.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE HOUSE REPUBLICANS

AUGUSTA — The Maine House Republican caucus elected Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) to serve as their leader during a meeting Nov. 14 in Augusta. Rep. Amy Arata (R-New Gloucester) was elected assistant Republican leader.

Rep. Faulkingham’s election comes after Maine House Republicans essentially fought to a draw in a difficult election year, gaining one seat.