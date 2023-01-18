News

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a draft Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for members of all town boards and committees and indicated that, with a few minor revisions, they would vote to adopt it at a future meeting.

“It’s very good; I really like it,” Select Board member Geoff Wood said.

