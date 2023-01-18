MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a draft Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for members of all town boards and committees and indicated that, with a few minor revisions, they would vote to adopt it at a future meeting.
“It’s very good; I really like it,” Select Board member Geoff Wood said.
Much of the ethics code focuses on conflict of interest.
“Members will not use their positions to influence…decisions in which they have a personal financial interest or where they have an organizational responsibility or personal relationship which may give the appearance of a conflict of interest,” the code states.
“Members will disclose any potential conflicts of interest pertaining to the decision at hand and will abstain from voting on matters where conflicts exist.”
The “compliance and enforcement” section of the Code of Ethics states: “Individual members [of boards and committees] have the primary responsibility to ensure that ethical standards are understood and met, and that the public can continue to have full confidence in the integrity of government. The chairs of boards, commissions and committees and the town manager have the additional responsibility to intervene when actions of members that appear to be in violation of the Code of Ethics are brought to their attention.
“The (Select Board) may impose sanctions on members whose conduct does not comply with the town’s ethical standards. These sanctions may include reprimand, formal censure, suspension or loss of committee assignment.”
Members of boards and committees will be expected to sign a statement declaring: “I agree to readily disclose any potential conflict of interest…I agree that I will not vote or use my personal influence on any matter which constitutes a conflict of interest… I understand that I may state my opinion on any matter…or answer pertinent questions to which I may lend my expertise, so long as I abstain from voting on any matter judged to be a conflict of interest by either me or the board or committee of which I am a member.”
Town Manager Durlin Lunt wrote in a note to the Select Board regarding the proposed Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct: “Recently the issue of conflict of interest has been raised in the context of LUZO (Land Use Zoning Ordinance) Committee membership, but there are a number of other boards and committees where the issue could be problematic. As you know, in small towns people wear a lot of hats, so it is difficult to avoid conflicts, but we must be vigilant to acknowledge them where they exist.”
The conflict-of-interest issue to which Lunt referred involves Katrina Carter’s service on the LUZO (Land Use Zoning Ordinance) Committee, which is in the process of drafting a short-term rental licensing ordinance. Carter owns Carter’s Real Estate in Northeast Harbor. The company’s website currently lists 74 vacation rental properties in Mount Desert including 66 in Northeast Harbor.
But the LUZO Committee has not taken any formal votes in reviewing or revising the draft short-term rental licensing ordinance, according to Noel Musson, the committee’s facilitator. He indicated that everything has been done through discussion and informal consensus.
That being the case, Carter would not have been in violation of the Code of Ethics, even if it had been in effect for as long as the LUZO Committee has been considering a possible licensing ordinance. She would have been – and still will be – allowed to join in discussions and offer her opinions.
