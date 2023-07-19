TREMONT — The Select Board voted on Monday to inform the Gulf of Maine Research Institute that the town would be interested in participating in a research project as one of the organization’s four working waterfront community case studies.
The institute had previously approached Tremont to express its interest in studying the town. The names of the three other towns that Portland-based GMRI will be studying on the coast of Maine are not known by the Islander at this time.
According to the information sheet included in the Select Board packet, GMRI wants to collect information on “the social and economic value of the working waterfront, climate risks faced, potential response options to address those risks and current needs and future visions of [Tremont].”
The study is described as a pilot project, the aim of which is to “establish a model approach for working waterfront climate planning throughout Maine for use by state officials, legislators, municipal governments, regional planning organizations and blue economy businesses.”
The board was skeptical at first. “Why don’t we just let them study somewhere else?” asked Vice Chair McKenzie Jewett.
After more discussion, the board voted 3 to 1 to join the study. Only Howdy Goodwin voted against. “I’m not for it,” he said.
“[The study] is called ‘Ensuring Working Waterfronts Thrive in a Warmer World,’” said board member Eric Eaton. “I don’t think it can hurt.”
Eaton pointed out that information collected by the study could be used to bolster future grant applications.
“They are just going to be making suggestions,” Jewett said. If we don’t like them, we don’t have to take them.”
The town has already partnered with GMRI and the local A Climate to Thrive to develop a climate resilience plan. That partnership entails a Climate Vulnerability Assessment created by the institute. The assessment will be funded by the Community Resilience Partnership Grant, which was received in the fall of 2022.
A similar analysis called a “customized working waterfront climate vulnerability analysis” is one of the listed benefits of the GMRI study.
Town Manager Jesse Dunbar explained that the only cost to being a part of the study would be the time of town officials and employees to provide information, answer survey questions and facilitate meetings.