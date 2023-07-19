BAR HARBOR — The Higgins Pit Solar Array project is still a bit behind schedule, according to Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt.
The project was originally approved and funded by voters in 2022 after a feasibility study was conducted in 2021 in coordination with A Climate to Thrive.
Leavitt gave an update on the project at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, saying that the town is continuing to work with Sundog Solar and ACTT to get plans ready to bring before the Planning Board, but that a setback is holding up progress.
“We’ve just recently brought on Beth Woolfolk and Cory [McVey] from A Climate to Thrive to help us with some implementation,” Leavitt told council members. “But in general, since the last update I gave you, we’re a little bit behind schedule.”
The setback is access to the site. The current access road that the town is using to get to the site of the future solar array from Route 3 will not suffice and alternative access needs to be explored.
“We realized that the existing access road from Route 3 into the site doesn’t really meet all of the requirements that were required to meet,” Leavitt explained. “We need an additional easement in order to deal with all of the road shaping as well as storm water collection.”
The town has spoken to a resident on Seabury Drive, a road that is close to Higgins Pit, about working out some permanent and viable access to the site from that road. Leavitt said that access from that road “looks very promising.”
The project is not at a standstill, however, as Leavitt noted that the field work for the phase II environmental assessment was completed on May 23 by Beacon Environmental Consultants, a Windham-based firm. The report from this assessment has not been made available to the town but has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The town has also submitted a system impact study to Versant Power and expects to hear back by Aug. 11.
“We’ll have a pretty good estimate of what the requirements are going to be, and costs, for our interconnection,” said Leavitt.
An ISO New England (independent, nonprofit regional transmission organization that serves Maine and other New England states) study must be completed, which is set to begin in September and take eight months. The town must also sign a commercial net energy billing agreement before December, after which the town will be locked into the solar credit system for two years.
The next steps of the project are to finalize permanent and viable site access, which will require an agreement with a property owner on Seabury Drive. The town will also hold a meeting with abutting neighbors to the property to explain the project and the impacts it could have on neighbors. The surveying, mapping and civil engineering plan must also be finalized in order for the project to apply for permits, at which point a preapplication meeting will be held with the Planning Department.
“We are looking at ways to try to streamline, do things in parallel, in order to kind of hit the deadline,” Leavitt said.
Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann thanked Leavitt for her work on the project. He also acknowledged the extra work that town planning employees have had to put in now that the town is lacking a sustainability coordinator.
“I just want to say thank you for your perseverance on this project,” Friedmann said. “I’ve been working on this for about 10 years so I’m the one that keeps asking for these updates, but it’s with the understanding that energy billing keeps changing.”
Leavitt gave a shout out to Financial Director and Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, who has been working closely with her on this project.