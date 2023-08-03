BAR HARBOR — As more people make the switch to electric vehicles, those who are not able to install chargers where they live are at the mercy of public chargers – and those can be hard to find.
The Bar Harbor Task Force on the Climate Emergency is continuing its efforts to bring charging stations for electric vehicles to Bar Harbor, and doing so with residents in mind, particularly renters, as they may not be able to install a charger where they live.
“Our goal is to serve renters with these units because homeowners can install them themselves,” said Ruth Poland, chair of the task force. “It's a municipal grant, so we want to serve residents.”
The chargers that the task force plans on installing are level two chargers, which typically take several hours to charge the battery of an electric vehicle. Poland said that this type of charger usually takes three to four hours to charge her electric vehicle.
The town still needs to figure out some logistics of installing charging stations.
When the charging stations have been procured, they will be installed at the town ballfields and at the ballfields in Town Hill, but the task force is still working out the issue of payment.
One payment option is to “network” the chargers, which means setting them up with a payment app that will charge users by the kilowatt hour.
“The downside to these networking options is that you pay to have them installed and then you pay a monthly fee for the service,” Poland said.
An alternative payment solution is to make the electricity free but have the charger located at a paid, metered parking spot. This would allow the town to pay for the electricity without paying a networking fee for the payment app.
“It's still up in the air whether we're going to network them or not, but I think we're leaning towards just having parking meters,” Poland said.
The installation of these charging stations is under a time constraint. About a year and a half ago, the towns of Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Tremont each received $22,000 in grant funding to spend on charging stations but had a limited amount of time to spend the money.
The deadline to use the funds is drawing near, and the elimination of the town’s sustainability coordinator position has made initiatives such as this difficult because the bulk of the work now falls on volunteer task force members.
“We only have six more months to spend this money,” said Poland. “When we got these grants, we had a sustainability coordinator, and it was her job to move these things along.”
Poland will be meeting with Johannah Blackman, executive director at A Climate to Thrive, and Kevin Buck, who sits on both ACTT’s board and the Tremont Select Board, in the coming weeks to discuss ways to move forward with the purchase and installation of the charging stations.