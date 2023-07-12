Environment

NPR Flatow

Ira Flatow

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SCHOODIC INSTITUTE

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute will host its annual Goldstein Lecture on Monday, July 24, on critical topics for parks, people and the planet. Ira Flatow, host of “Science Friday” on National Public Radio, is the featured guest. This year’s theme is “Keeping Up with the Pace: How Are We Responding to Change?”

“When it comes to our climate, too often our focus is on what has happened in the past or what might happen in the future,” said Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli. “However, communities across the globe are experiencing dramatic changes right now. Here in Acadia, we are dealing with hotter temperatures, rising sea level and increasing storm frequency and intensity.”