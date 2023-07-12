WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute will host its annual Goldstein Lecture on Monday, July 24, on critical topics for parks, people and the planet. Ira Flatow, host of “Science Friday” on National Public Radio, is the featured guest. This year’s theme is “Keeping Up with the Pace: How Are We Responding to Change?”
“When it comes to our climate, too often our focus is on what has happened in the past or what might happen in the future,” said Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli. “However, communities across the globe are experiencing dramatic changes right now. Here in Acadia, we are dealing with hotter temperatures, rising sea level and increasing storm frequency and intensity.”
Flatow will discuss how scientists are working to understand and respond to rapid change. He will also share thoughts on the role science communicators can play in their communities and the importance of serving as an ambassador for science.
Distributed by WNYC Studios, “Science Friday” airs on public radio stations across the country. Flatow anchors the show each week, bringing radio and internet listeners worldwide an informative discussion on science, technology, health, space and the environment.
Flatow’s interest in things scientific began in youth – he almost burned down his mother’s bathroom trying to recreate a biology class experiment. “I was the proverbial kid who spent hours in the basement experimenting with electronic gizmos, and then entering them in high school science fairs,” he said. Mixing his passion for science with a tendency toward being a bit of a ham, Flatow describes his work as the challenge “to make science and technology a topic for discussion around the dinner table.”
The lecture will take place at 4 p.m. at 9 Atterbury Circle in Winter Harbor. There will be a Zoom option as well. Register at SchoodicInstitute.org/Goldstein.
The Goldstein Lecture is named in honor of Alan Goldstein, a businessman, philanthropist, sailor and environmental advocate. Chairing Schoodic Institute’s Board of Directors from 2006 to 2018, Goldstein remains an active member of the board.
Schoodic Institute’s Summer Lecture Series is made possible by sponsors, including Darling’s, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Wallace Events.