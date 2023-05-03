Environment

High school waste water pond

One of the high school’s three wastewater lagoons is failing, causing the school to drain the water and install a septic system.

BAR HARBOR — One of the three wastewater lagoons at Mount Desert Island High School is leaking into the woods on its western side, and the school is considering its options for remediation.

Principal Matt Haney said of the leak, “That brings about a pretty clear and present crisis that we have to deal with. We have begun the process of emptying that lagoon, filling up tank trucks one at a time with wastewater and trucking it away. Several municipalities have agreed to have us take it to their wastewater treatment facilities.”

