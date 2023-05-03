BAR HARBOR — One of the three wastewater lagoons at Mount Desert Island High School is leaking into the woods on its western side, and the school is considering its options for remediation.
Principal Matt Haney said of the leak, “That brings about a pretty clear and present crisis that we have to deal with. We have begun the process of emptying that lagoon, filling up tank trucks one at a time with wastewater and trucking it away. Several municipalities have agreed to have us take it to their wastewater treatment facilities.”
In an email to the Islander on Wednesday, Haney said the school was in the process of meeting with engineers, wastewater experts and general contractors to consider various options.
The lagoon in question can hold about 10 million gallons of wastewater and if the water has to be trucked out the cost would be 40-cents per gallon. The tanker truck has a capacity of 10,000 gallons, so, if the lagoon were full to start with and every single drop is drained out, it would take 1,000 truck trips to carry it all away. The total cost would be in the neighborhood of $4 million.
“That is a significant endeavor and a significant cost,” Haney said. “So, we are working very hard to find state and federal grant money to help us cover that.
“We are rapidly and doggedly pursuing those possibilities because the state DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) is telling us we have to act on this now. We have to drain the water down and then commence the process of probably installing a septic system and leach field,” Haney said.
“We’re working hard with our partners at the DEP, and Scott Watson, our maintenance director, has been really putting it into overdrive to get this project started.”
The cost of creating a leach field, if needed, would be in addition to that of first trucking the wastewater away.
Haney emphasized that the high school’s wastewater is filtered before going into the lagoons.
“I don’t want people thinking there’s raw sewage pouring across our border; it’s not that. But it is an important problem that we have to solve as quickly as we can.”
There are hoses that run from the lagoons to sprayers on the high ridge that is just to the east of the high school. For years, starting at about this time of year, wastewater has been sprayed into the woods on that ridge.
Asked if that would be happening this year, Haney said, “We’re going to try to avoid doing that as long as we’re not at risk of (the one functioning lagoon) overflowing. The plan is not to use that system unless we absolutely have to to prevent an overflow.”
The leak in lagoon number two was detected after a water level gauge was installed by John Goodwin Jr. Construction of Southwest Harbor. The high school had hired Goodwin to clean out the little-used lagoon number three so that the soil beneath it could be tested to see if the area is suitable for a leach field.
The high school was looking into that because PFAS, so-called forever chemicals, were detected in the school’s well water last year. PSAS filters were installed on all the school’s water fountains, but the wastewater remains contaminated.
Haney said a leach field would take up the area now covered by lagoon number three and part of lagoon number two. The rest of lagoon number two and all of lagoon number one would be filled in as well.
“We know that’s a wildlife area that is of great interest to a lot of people, including us, and we won’t forget that,” Haney said. “We want to continue to support wildlife on our campus.”
Public meeting on PFAS
The high school will host an information meeting for the public on PFAS and wastewater-related issues on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m.
“I would really love to see a good turnout at that meeting, where we’re going to share what we know about both PFAS and the wastewater system and what we’ve done to date and what we plan to do,” Haney said. “I hope people will come if they have questions or thoughts or just want to hear what’s going on.
“We’ll be talking in the context of what’s happening on the high school campus, but the PFAS situation is a community and state and frankly worldwide issue. I’d love to hear constructive points of view … with the purpose of coming together as a community around this community challenge.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.