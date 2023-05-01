MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Island roads were dotted with fluorescent orange vests on Saturday of over 300 roadside cleanup volunteers who took part in Friends of Acadia's 22nd Earth Day Roadside Cleanup event.
FOA Stewardship Coordinator Nikki Burtis coordinated the event that had meeting spots on Eagle Lake and Seawall roads, and in Hall Quarry, Hulls Cove, Northeast Harbor, Otter Creek, Salsbury Cove, Southwest Harbor and Town Hill. By the end of the day, volunteers collected 440 bags of trash from over 40 miles of Route 3, Route 233 and Route 102 from the MDI and Trenton areas.
Groups that participated this year included MDI High School, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, MDI Hospital, Girl Scouts, Birch Bay Retirement Village, College of the Atlantic, The Jackson Laboratory, Rotary Club, Mount Desert Island YMCA, Jordan Pond House, Terramor Outdoor Resort, Witham Family Hotels, Hinkley Yachts, The River Church, Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department, The Acadia Shops and Tremont Consolidated School.
Participants reported that the most common trash item they found along the roadside was cigarette butts, with miniature Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottles coming in a close second. Two different groups, ironically, collected large trashcans that had been discarded along the road.
Sen. Nicole Grohoski was among the volunteers cleaning up along Route 102 in Southwest Harbor. The state senator said she was having a "Mount Desert Island day." After picking up everything from returnables to couch cushions, the senator was headed to the Acadia maintenance facility groundbreaking and then to Jesup Memorial Library for her Coffee with Constituents office hours event.
FOA’s Earth Day cleanup was sponsored by A.B. & J.R.Hodgkins, Acadia Bike & Coastal Kayaking Tours, Acadia Park Company/The Acadia Shops, Asticou Inn, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Hospitality Group - A Division of Witham Family Hotels, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Beal's Lobster Pier, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, ExplorUS-Jordan Pond House, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Galyn's Restaurant, Hannaford, John Williams Boat Company, L.L.Bean, Lynam Agencies, Machias Savings Bank, Maine DOT, MDI Grows Landscape Services, MDI Hospital, Nelson F. Goodwin Company, Orono Brewing, Terramor, West BayAcadia RV Campground, William Blair & Company and Window Panes.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.