Environment

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Island roads were dotted with fluorescent orange vests on Saturday of over 300 roadside cleanup volunteers who took part in Friends of Acadia's 22nd Earth Day Roadside Cleanup event.

FOA Stewardship Coordinator Nikki Burtis coordinated the event that had meeting spots on Eagle Lake and Seawall roads, and in Hall Quarry, Hulls Cove, Northeast Harbor, Otter Creek, Salsbury Cove, Southwest Harbor and Town Hill. By the end of the day, volunteers collected 440 bags of trash from over 40 miles of Route 3, Route 233 and Route 102 from the MDI and Trenton areas.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

