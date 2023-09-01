BAR HARBOR — The town and the Task Force on the Climate Emergency are getting closer to installing more electric vehicle charging stations, but there have been two slight changes made to the proposed plan.
For logistical reasons, the method of payment for using the chargers and one of the proposed locations for the charging station have changed.
When installed, the new EV charging stations will require payment from those charging their vehicles for the electricity that is used.
The question of whether to charge people for using the chargers was something that the task force had been weighing because charging for electricity means paying the charger company a cut of the proceeds.
The stations charge for electricity electronically. The payment platforms, or “networks,” are paid a fee by whatever entity owns the stations, which would be the town.
“You purchase the chargers through the companies that have the networks,” explained Ruth Poland, task force chair. “The service that they offer is that you can charge per kilowatt hour that somebody absorbs into their car.
“When I want to charge my car, I pull up and plug in, and I open up my app and I put in the number of the charging location. However much electricity my car uses, that's how much I have to pay.”
After members of the task force met with town officials from the public works, parking and finance departments, they determined that those charging their vehicles would need to pay to use the chargers.
But affordability is still a priority of the task force.
“They [the town] are going to make it reasonable for residents,” said task force member Norm Burdzel.
The task force had originally suggested that the new EV charging stations would be free to use, but that the parking spaces at the stations would have paid meters.
The idea was to use the meter money to pay for the electricity to bypass paying the networking fee. But the parking meter idea posed complications that would make implementation difficult.
One problem is that parking is only paid for in the summer months, but the chargers would be available for use year-round. So for half the year, there would be no way to charge users for electricity.
Another issue is that using money collected from parking meters to pay for electricity could present challenges for fund allocation.
Additionally, if the EV charging stations were metered, people with conventional gas-powered vehicles would be able to park in the metered spaces and prevent EVs from parking there.
“We talked to the parking folks and unfortunately there's no real way to recover the charging cost that way [through the use of meters],” said Burdzel. “Our parking meters are seasonal, and we don't have a service that would work in the fall and winter.”
There is also a disconnect between the price that people would be paying for electricity versus the hourly parking rate. Charging stations do not necessarily charge EVs in a way that would match up with a certain amount of time.
According to Poland, when a vehicle’s battery is close to being at zero percent, it can pull a much bigger charge much faster than it might when it is close to being fully charged. This means that people paying a flat hourly rate might be getting undercharged or overcharged for power depending on what their vehicle’s battery level is.
“It has got sort of a logarithmic pull rate with the electricity,” Poland explained.
The task force and town have also changed one of the two proposed locations for the charging stations.
Originally, the task force planned to install one set of charging stations at the ballfields in downtown Bar Harbor and the other set at the ballfields in Town Hill. Now, the proposed Town Hill location has been scrapped and the town is looking at an alternative site.
The reason for the change in location is because the charging stations are “level two” chargers, which take a long time to fully charge a vehicle. Because a car would need to be parked at the charging station for hours, the town hopes to place the stations in areas where people could leave their cars parked and go do other things. Installing the stations closer to the downtown area will also make them more accessible to the people they are meant to help the most.
“So many people live downtown,” said Poland. “Renters and seasonal workers are who we want to target with this, or people who might not be able to install one where they live.”
Currently, the parking lot of Kids’ Corner daycare is being considered. This location, like the ballfields, is within walking distance of the downtown area. But it is also in the heart of downtown, where tourist traffic might dissuade people from charging their vehicles there.
Nothing is set in stone, though, as the town needs to make sure that Kids’ Corner has the electrical capacity to handle the charging stations.
“The town says they’ll analyze it,” said Burdzel. “They wanted to site it first and make sure there is electrical infrastructure there.”
The hope is that these new stations will be more accessible to residents but still be far enough out of the way that they will not be taken up by tourists and visitors to town.
The next step to getting the chargers delivered and installed is deciding on a vendor. The town and the task force have been considering several. They hope to make a final decision in the coming weeks and to begin the process of setting up the charging stations this fall or early winter.
“We've narrowed it down to a couple [of charging station vendors]. We will see in the next couple of weeks which one we go with,” Burdzel said.