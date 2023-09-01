Environment

BH Climate Emergency Task Force

(From left) Ruth Poland, Tobin Peacock, Norm Burdzel, Ezra Sassaman, Gary Friedmann and Jennifer Crandall discuss updates to the plan to install EV charging stations in town at a meeting on Aug. 28.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The town and the Task Force on the Climate Emergency are getting closer to installing more electric vehicle charging stations, but there have been two slight changes made to the proposed plan.

For logistical reasons, the method of payment for using the chargers and one of the proposed locations for the charging station have changed.