BAR HARBOR — It isn’t nearly as bad as had been feared.
One of the containment ponds at Mount Desert Island High School might be leaking wastewater into the woods, but the leak – if indeed there is one – is small.
“There is not a massive breach; it may be slightly draining,” Principal Matt Haney said. “It’s a problem we need to solve. It’s not an emergent crisis.”
Early this month, a gauge in one of the three wastewater ponds at the school indicated that the water level was dropping much faster than it should, suggesting there was a significant leak.
That prompted the school to start having water pumped from the pond and trucked away to wastewater treatment plants in surrounding communities. That was stopped after a few days, Haney said, after it was determined that the water level gauge had been faulty.
“There might be a little bit of leaking, but the pond goes up and down as any other pond does,” he said.
Haney said Haley Ward, an engineering consulting firm, is conducting an analysis of possible alternatives to the wastewater containment ponds, which they are expected to present to the school’s board of trustees on Monday.
“It may be replacing the ponds with a leach field,” he said. “It may be updating the ponds. It may be trying to tie in to a sewer system. There are a number of different possibilities.”
On Monday evening, the school held an information session for the public about the wastewater situation. About three dozen people attended. Some asked questions or expressed concern.
“There was a lot of support from the audience … saying this is not (the school’s problem alone); it’s our problem and we’ll work together to try to solve it,” Haney said.
Two weeks ago, school officials decided not to start spraying filtered wastewater in the woods on the ridge to the east of the school building as it has for years. Now that decision has been reversed.
“We have resumed the normal spraying operation that happens this time of year,” Haney said.
Someone who lives near the school expressed some concern about that practice at Monday’s meeting.
“John Pond, the environmental engineer from Haley Ward, was there to talk about the fact that it’s a functioning system with approval from the DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] that is working the way it’s supposed to,” Haney said.
Reporter
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
