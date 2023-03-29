BAR HARBOR — A big dilemma facing Mount Desert Island High School is what to do with its wastewater.
For decades, it has been pumped into three septic ponds behind the school. But now, with the increased awareness of the proliferation of PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals” in the environment, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the school to change the way it disposes of its wastewater.
That would involve pumping it into a tank where it would be treated and then into a leach field, which would have to be created. A very preliminary cost estimate for all that is $3 million.
Scott Watson, the high school’s director of maintenance, told the school’s Board of Trustees on Monday that the first step is to pump the water from the smallest of the three ponds into the adjacent pond, then remove the sludge and drill down through the clay floor of the pond and remove samples of the soil underneath. Those samples would be tested to see if the area where the ponds are currently located would be suitable for a leach field.
If so, the ponds would need to be drained, the sludge removed and the leach field designed and constructed.
The trustees on Monday authorized Watson to engage a company to do the drilling in the smallest pond to remove the soil samples for testing.
Another challenge for the high school is what to do about the wastewater that for years has been pumped out of the ponds and sprayed into the woods on the ridge that is just to the northeast of the school. Watson said the state requires the school to start removing water from the ponds sometime in May and that the state is fine with it being sprayed in the woods. But not everyone is fine with that, including a number of the school’s trustees.
Watson said an alternative to spraying the water would be to have it trucked to someplace where it could be properly disposed of. But that, he said, would be exorbitantly expensive. The trustees made no decision on which path to take.
Athletic Director Bunky Dow revealed something that apparently few people had been aware of – many years ago, it was routine for sludge from the septic ponds to be spread on the area that is now the school’s athletic practice field. He said that to create the practice field, a layer of dirt was spread on top of the sludge and grass seed was planted. That revelation raised the eyebrows of a number of trustees and others at the meeting including David MacDonald and Caroline Pryor, whose home near the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Route 198 is less than a mile from the high school.
MacDonald told the trustees that their well has tested positive for PFAS, as did the high school’s well last year. The school has since had special PFAS filters installed on all drinking fountains.
MacDonald and Pryor said they are concerned that the school might be the source of their well’s contamination. And they said they would like to work with the school to identify a solution.
Board of Trustees member Joe Cough said he appreciated hearing from McDonald and Pryor and suggested that the trustees hold a public hearing to get input from them and other nearby residents.
