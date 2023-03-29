Environment

BAR HARBOR — A big dilemma facing Mount Desert Island High School is what to do with its wastewater.

For decades, it has been pumped into three septic ponds behind the school. But now, with the increased awareness of the proliferation of PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals” in the environment, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the school to change the way it disposes of its wastewater.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you