Dodge Double House

“Double House” by Lucy Dodge, August 1907.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GREAT HARBOR MARITIME MUSEUM

MOUNT DESERT — Illuminating daily life on the Rock, photographs by Lucy McMullen Dodge serve as a visual archive of the life of a lighthouse keeper’s wife at a time when written archives of many women’s daily lives remain scarce.

The MDI Historical Society and Great Harbor Maritime Museum invite the community to learn about the life and work of this photographer with visual and cultural historian Libby Bischof at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.