MOUNT DESERT — Illuminating daily life on the Rock, photographs by Lucy McMullen Dodge serve as a visual archive of the life of a lighthouse keeper’s wife at a time when written archives of many women’s daily lives remain scarce.
The MDI Historical Society and Great Harbor Maritime Museum invite the community to learn about the life and work of this photographer with visual and cultural historian Libby Bischof at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.
In a richly illustrated lecture and discussion, Bischof will feature the museum’s collection of Dodge’s photographs, taken when she and her family lived on Mount Desert Rock in the early 1900s. Bischof will contextualize Dodge’s life and photographic work in the larger scope of amateur photography at the turn of the century.
Bischof is executive director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education and Professor of History at the University of Southern Maine where she teaches courses in Maine history, history and photography, popular culture, and public history.
A visual and cultural historian of the 19th and 20th centuries, Bischof is interested in the ways in which friendship informs cultural production, especially in relation to landscape and place. A public historian, she believes deeply in site-based, hands-on education, and the ways in which teaching local and regional history can lead to deeper civic engagement.
She frequently lectures to audiences throughout New England and serves on the board of the New England Historical Association and as president of the New England Regional Fellowship Consortium. She lives with her husband and children in Gorham.