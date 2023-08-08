MOUNT DESERT — The Acadia area League of Towns has asked Gov. Janet Mills to have the state play a more active role in finding a solution to the problem of dwindling options for solid waste disposal.
Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt wrote to Mills in his capacity as chair of the League of Towns board.
“As you may be aware, the impending loss of the PERC waste-to-energy facility [in Orrington], the limited lifetimes of area landfills, the high cost of recycling, coupled with the possible opening of the Municipal Review Committee facility in Hampden delayed until at least 2025, have placed our communities at risk of not having a viable solid waste disposal option in the very near future,” Lunt wrote.
“Solid waste disposal is an issue that is now beyond the capacity to be resolved solely at the local level. Therefore, we urge that the State of Maine become more active in partnering with organizations such as the League of Towns to craft a viable statewide program to address this problem before it reaches critical mass.
“Such short-term state efforts could include, but not be limited to, identifying and siting new landfill facilities at geographically strategic locations around Maine, pending more environmentally friendly, permanent solutions.”
Lunt concluded the letter by saying, “We look forward to working with you as we jointly move towards a sustainable solid waste and recycling future for our state.”
Lunt said Sunday, exactly one month after he sent the letter to Mills, that he had not yet received a reply.
The members of the League of Towns are Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Cranberry Isles, Swan’s Island, Trenton, Lamoine, Ellsworth and Acadia National Park.