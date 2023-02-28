BAR HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has donated 3 acres of land off Route 3 near Northeast Creek to Island Housing Trust (IHT) for year-round workforce housing.
An adjacent 1 acre with 234 feet of frontage on Northeast Creek has been sold to Acadia National Park.
A subsidiary of MCHT purchased all four acres from a private landowner in 2019.
Marla O’Byrne, executive director of IHT, said the organization has no immediate plans for the property it has been given, but will hold it for future construction of workforce housing.
The donated 3-acre parcel wraps around a 1-acre lot that IHT bought in 2008 and then worked with MCHT to sell it to buyers who met the workforce housing eligibility requirements.
This isn't the first time that MCHT and IHT have collaborated on a workforce housing project. A few years ago, they jointly acquired 60 acres near the head of Mount Desert Island, where MCHT conserved 30 acres of Jones Marsh wetland and IHT is building a new workforce neighborhood that will include 10 energy efficient year-round homes.
The 1-acre parcel on Northeast Creek that MCHT has transferred to Acadia is visible from the canoe launch and overlook on Route 3.
“Northeast Creek and surrounding Fresh Meadow are treasured ecological resources in our community and, although this parcel is small, it’s an important piece of the puzzle,” said Misha Mytar, MCHT senior project manager.
“This area provides ecologically important salt marsh habitat, which is a top priority for MCHT and its Marshes for Tomorrow Initiative,” MCHT said in a press release. “The objective of this initiative is to protect undeveloped areas surrounding current marshes so that, as sea level rises, these marsh systems can migrate inland.”
MCHT’s funding for the project came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Leon Levy Foundation.
