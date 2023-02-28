Environment

ANP workforce housing
MAP COURTESY OF MCHT

BAR HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has donated 3 acres of land off Route 3 near Northeast Creek to Island Housing Trust (IHT) for year-round workforce housing.

An adjacent 1 acre with 234 feet of frontage on Northeast Creek has been sold to Acadia National Park.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you