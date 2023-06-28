Therese Miller (left) and Gary Stellpflug drop off bags of soil at the summit of Sargent Mountain with Friends of Acadia summit steward Molly Bogner during the Save Our Summits hike in Acadia National Park on June 21.
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Restoration efforts on two of Acadia’s peaks had a great turnout on June 21 for a Save Our Summits event.
“We had about 72 volunteers show up,” said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock. “They carried about 1,540 pounds of soil to the top of Sargent and Penobscot mountains.”
Both peaks need summit restoration, which consists of bringing fresh soil to a mountain peak and making it suitable for vegetation to take root.
Several factors, including heavy rain and weather events, excessive visitation and climate change, have left the summits of Acadia’s mountains with damaged soil and vegetation.
“We were seeing that there has been a lack of summit vegetation, and this vegetation on the top of the mountain is critical habitat for a lot of wildlife,” Pollock said. “Without soil, the seeds cannot grab onto anything. They try to grab onto granite, but that just doesn’t work.”
Efforts to restore the summits within the park began in 2015, starting with Cadillac Mountain. Restoring Cadillac was simple due to the mountain road, which allowed soil to be driven to the summit.
“We’ve had a lot of success with the summit restoration on Cadillac,” said Pollock. “We are ready to expand that summit restoration work to other summits.”
When it was time to begin restoration on other park peaks, the question of how the soil would get to the top was a little more complicated. Soil needed to be carried to the summits on foot. Volunteers hiked up the mountains in three waves, at 7, 8 and 9 a.m., carrying as much soil as they were able.
Completing the restoration takes more effort than just a hike with a bag of dirt. The tricky part is getting the new soil to stay put on the top of a mountain, which isn’t always easy to do.
To secure the soil in place, biodegradable barriers need to be erected. Once plants take root, the vegetation will secure it on the mountaintop and the barriers will decompose.
“We usually create a small enclosure with biodegradable bags,” Pollock said. “Once we have all of the soil staged, we’ll go back and start creating these enclosures that will help hold the soil in place.”
Half of the new soil beds on the summits will be seeded with native plants collected from the summit of the mountains. The other half of the soil beds will not be seeded, and will rely on natural seeding to colonize them. The first phase of restoration on Cadillac Mountain showed that areas that were not seeded provided as much vegetation cover as areas that were seeded.
The Save Our Summits event was a joint effort by the park, Friends of Acadia and Schoodic Institute.
“This would not have been possible without those partnerships,” Pollock said. “Friends of Acadia has provided some financial support as well as some staff. Schoodic Institute is kind of the brains behind the operation – they have scientists studying this.”