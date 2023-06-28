Environment

SaveOurSummits

Therese Miller (left) and Gary Stellpflug drop off bags of soil at the summit of Sargent Mountain with Friends of Acadia summit steward Molly Bogner during the Save Our Summits hike in Acadia National Park on June 21.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Restoration efforts on two of Acadia’s peaks had a great turnout on June 21 for a Save Our Summits event.

“We had about 72 volunteers show up,” said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock. “They carried about 1,540 pounds of soil to the top of Sargent and Penobscot mountains.”