BAR HARBOR — What are the levels of PFAS chemicals at Mount Desert Island High School and what is being done to solve the problem?
Residents had a chance to learn about the current levels of PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl) chemicals on the school grounds, the research that produced those results, and the steps moving forward to solve the problem at an informational meeting at the high school on Monday.
The school became aware of PFAS chemicals in its wastewater last year and has since been testing levels on the campus to understand better and manage the situation.
Mount Desert Island Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray and MDI High School Principal Matt Haney led the discussion, explaining what PFAS chemicals are, what the presence of these chemicals in the community means, and what the school is doing about the problem.
Zboray and Haney began with a presentation that highlighted the federal and state limits for PFAS chemicals in water and soil, noting the differences between the national standards and Maine’s standards, which are significantly stricter.
According to the presentation, the federal limit for the presence of PFAS chemicals in drinking water is 70 nanograms per liter, but Maine has a limit of 20 nanograms per liter. The federal government only tests water for two PFAS compounds – Maine tests for six.
Zboray gave an overview of the presence of PFAS chemicals now in the soil and water on campus, based on the testing of samples from 15 locations on the school grounds. The liners of the school’s wastewater lagoons and the sludge that sits on the bottom of them were tested for these chemicals, as was the soil on the practice athletic fields since they are sprayed with water from the lagoons.
“There are no levels for PFAS in soils, there’s no regulations on those, but we have those numbers for our understanding,” Zboray explained.
The three samples of sludge contained fairly low levels of PFAS chemicals, as did the sample of the liner. The soil samples, taken between 16 and 22 inches and between five and 10 inches, as well as from the embankment of the lagoons, also showed relatively low levels of PFAS. None of the soil samples showed more than 7.68 nanograms of PFAS chemicals per gram of soil.
Samples taken from the wastewater, groundwater and surface water yielded varied results. The wastewater samples, taken from the school’s pump house and influent water (water going into the wastewater lagoons) showed fairly high levels, at 36 nanograms per liter and 84.6 nanogram per liter respectively. The groundwater and surface water in various areas of the school grounds showed a range of PFAS levels, but nothing as high as the wastewater.
Despite the various levels of PFAS in the water on the campus, the water going into the school is clean and safe.
“Right now for the high school, the entire water system as it comes into the school, is nondetectable,” said Zboray.
The school property was not the only location tested for PFAS. Jane Disney of MDI Biological Laboratory has been helping with this research, and provided testing for residents who live on properties abutting the school grounds. The water samples taken from four properties ranged from having no PFAS to fairly high, concerning levels.
The school also compared its data with that of the town wastewater facility, as well as data from other nearby towns. Bar Harbor’s main wastewater facility and the secondary facility in Hulls Cove had PFAS levels of 14.9 parts per trillion and 5.7 parts per trillion respectively, which were some of the lowest in the region. Northeast Harbor had the highest PFAS levels on MDI, with 40.5 parts per trillion, and Bangor had the highest levels in the region with 150.5 parts per trillion.
As for what this all means for the high school and how the high school plans to use these results, Zboray is looking at a citizen science approach and hopes to get the students, faculty and community involved in understanding PFAS chemical testing. Haney noted that some of the environmental science teachers at the high school already work with students who are interested in environmental research.
“There’s a lot of different levels of investment from students across the different environmental science classes,” Haney said. “They’re really invested in our little part of the world, and they’re really invested in the greater good.”
Zboray also spoke about partnerships with other institutions studying PFAS levels in water and said that he has spoken to researchers at the Maine Rural Water Association about coming to the school to talk about their research. He also reached out to scientists at the PFAS Research Institute at the George Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine and hopes to create a partnership between the center and the high school.
“I think that [the George Mitchell Center] would be a great place to start in creating a partnership to have a better understanding of the role of what we do as a school and how that impacts those around us,” said Zboray.
The high school will continue monitoring the soil and groundwater and will continue to study the potential reasons for the PFAS levels being as high as they are. The wastewater stream will also continue to be monitored, and the school will explore alternatives to products that they use that might be contributing to the levels of PFAS on the grounds.
The school is also awaiting the results of a study of its wastewater lagoon system by Haley Ward, which will show the best course of action for managing wastewater on the campus. Based on the findings of the study, the current lagoon system could be kept as it is, modernized, replaced with a leach field system, or hooked up to a municipal sewer.
The results of this study will be available at the next High School Trustees meeting on Monday, Sept. 25.