Environment

Wild Gardens underwater (copy)

Half of the entrance gate at Wild Gardens of Acadia was under floodwater in April of this year.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HELEN KOCH

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The beavers that live in Great Meadow have had no trouble repeatedly clogging up the undersized culvert underneath the Park Loop Road with sticks and branches.

The culvert is supposed to carry the water of Cromwell Brook under the road. But in recent years, especially during periods of heavy rain or snow melt, it has proved to be unequal to the task. And when the culvert is stopped up by the work of beavers, you can forget about it. Water backs up and floods not only Great Meadow but also the Wild Gardens of Acadia.

