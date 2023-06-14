ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The beavers that live in Great Meadow have had no trouble repeatedly clogging up the undersized culvert underneath the Park Loop Road with sticks and branches.
The culvert is supposed to carry the water of Cromwell Brook under the road. But in recent years, especially during periods of heavy rain or snow melt, it has proved to be unequal to the task. And when the culvert is stopped up by the work of beavers, you can forget about it. Water backs up and floods not only Great Meadow but also the Wild Gardens of Acadia.
A key part of the Great Meadow restoration project that the park is undertaking will be the replacement of the too-small culvert with a 12-foot-wide box culvert.
Rebecca Cole-Will, the park’s chief of resource management, was asked at last week’s meeting of the Acadia Advisory Commission what effect that will have on the Great Meadow beavers.
“The beavers will stay in Great Meadow, but they will not necessarily have the same kind of impact on infrastructure because this 12-foot span will be really challenging for them to block,” she said. “That’s not saying they couldn’t do it because we all know what beavers are capable of. But based on the science and the modeling, water should be able to continue to flow.
“Beavers will still be in the wetland. They will still manage water levels at some level that’s good for them, but they will not continue to affect the infrastructure in the same way.”
