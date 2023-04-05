ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Over the past couple of weeks, Great Meadow has looked more like a great lake.
Rainstorms combined with warming temperatures melted the thick layers of ice and snow on surrounding mountains, sending more water into the bowl-shaped wetland much faster than it could drain out. But this spring's flooding is nothing new.
“Over the last few decades, the Great Meadow has experienced damaging floods as more frequent and intense rain falls on a landscape altered by historical logging, ditching, excavating, road-building and damming,” Catherine Schmidt of the Schoodic Institute wrote recently.
She said Acadia co-founder George Dorr was responsible for much of the alteration of the landscape. For example, he built a dam upstream of Great Meadow, creating The Tarn.
“His relationship with the land and water differed from that of Wabanaki people, whose ancestors understood the seasonality of flows in the meadows and the brook that connects them. But the dam and Dorr’s network of roads, bridges and trails interrupted the flow of water.
“Then, in the 1930s, Civilian Conservation Corps crews dug up portions of the Great Meadow, transporting the rich loam to new trails being constructed along Ocean Drive.”
The result of all this, Schmidt wrote, is that Great Meadow no longer functions like a meadow.
“The culvert that carries Cromwell Brook underneath the Park Loop Road is too small, and quickly becomes clogged during heavy rainstorms,” as well as heavy, rapid spring runoff.
“Without the depth of organic soil, Great Meadow can’t absorb the excess water, which then backs up into the Wild Gardens and Sieur de Monts area.”
The parking lot at Sieur de Monts has been closed due to flooding. Park crews have been trying to remove debris from the culvert underneath the Loop Road so water can drain out, but it is badly clogged.
Help is on the way for this perennial problem. Acadia has received $500,000 in federal funds for the Great Meadow restoration project, which aims to improve water flow in the wetland, replace non-native invasive plants with native species and improve trails in the area for greater visitor accessibility.
A key part of the restoration project will be the replacement next year of the culvert underneath the Loop Road with a much larger one to improve wetland drainage. The 116-acre Great Meadow is Acadia’s largest freshwater wetland.
