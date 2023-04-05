Environment

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Over the past couple of weeks, Great Meadow has looked more like a great lake.

Rainstorms combined with warming temperatures melted the thick layers of ice and snow on surrounding mountains, sending more water into the bowl-shaped wetland much faster than it could drain out. But this spring's flooding is nothing new.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you