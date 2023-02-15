TRENTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded a $1 million grant to Frenchman Bay Conservancy and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for the acquisition of 216 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitat in Trenton.
The property, previously the location of the Bar Harbor Golf Course, features over 1 mile of undeveloped shoreline, as well as tidal salt marsh and high-value tidal wading bird and waterfowl habitat. The offshore mudflats are valuable as well, and mapped by Maine’s Department of Marine Resources as a seed mussel conservation area. Jordan River Bay includes over 1,200 acres of productive softshell clam and blue mussel beds.
“We plan to restore the property’s natural landscape from its past life as a manicured golf course, focusing on marsh migration and the protection of native plant and animal species that are rare, threatened or endangered and species of concern,” says Aaron Dority, executive director of Frenchman Bay Conservancy. “This is a unique project along the Maine coast and when completed, the preserve will be a resource not only for wildlife, but for the local community. We plan to build trails that highlight the property, while balancing conservation goals, and will ensure shoreline access for local harvesters.”
The property has a north and a south section, and Frenchman Bay Conservancy has plans for each. The northern section of the land, which is open grasslands, will be mostly left as it is, with some light maintenance, to be a habitat for various bird species. The southern section has more restoration in its future.
“We want to just let that rewild and either the trees will grow naturally or we could even do some planting as well, in addition to removing any non-native species that are there,” Dority said. “There are various streams on the property that were just essentially bulldozed over years ago that we’d like to open up and restore.”
The southern section is also in need of some waterfront restoration. Frenchman Bay Conservancy is committed to undoing the damage that has been done to the natural water patterns on the former golf course. Part of this process is undoing the artificially constructed land formations that restrict natural water flow.
“There's a large berm that separates the pond from the salt marsh and so we're getting some quotes to remove that and allow the salt marsh to expand into the area that it used to cover,” Dority said.
Sharing this protected area with the community is another goal of Frenchman Bay Conservancy. Public access will be allowed on trails, where visitors can witness the restoration process and see the landscape return to its natural state.
“It’s going to be very gradual changes,” Dority said.
Frenchman Bay Conservancy hopes to close on the property later this year, but still needs $1 million to make up the remaining balance of acquisition cost, as well as funds for the extensive restoration required for the property, which could be in the area of six figures. At this time, additional financial partners include The Nature Conservancy in Maine, Maine Coast Heritage Trust and the Anahata Foundation
The project is one of 21 selected in eight coastal states to protect, restore or enhance nearly 14,000 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitats under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program. Coastal wetlands provide vital services such as flood control, reducing coastal erosion, improving water and air quality and recharging ground water, but are increasingly at risk due to development and climate change.
Frenchman Bay Conservancy is thankful for the support from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), chair of the Senate National Park Subcommittee, who announced the award earlier this month.
“Trenton is a beautiful gateway to Mount Desert Island, and protecting its ecological health is critical to the surrounding region, including Acadia National Park,” said Sens. Collins and King in a joint statement. “By preserving more than 200 acres, this conservation project will promote coastal resilience, safeguard native ecosystems and wildlife habitat and provide economic benefits.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.