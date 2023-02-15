Environment

The former property of the Bar Harbor Golf Course in Trenton is being purchased by Frenchman Bay Conservancy. The property will be restored to its natural state and remain protected for wildlife.

TRENTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded a $1 million grant to Frenchman Bay Conservancy and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for the acquisition of 216 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitat in Trenton.

The property, previously the location of the Bar Harbor Golf Course, features over 1 mile of undeveloped shoreline, as well as tidal salt marsh and high-value tidal wading bird and waterfowl habitat. The offshore mudflats are valuable as well, and mapped by Maine’s Department of Marine Resources as a seed mussel conservation area. Jordan River Bay includes over 1,200 acres of productive softshell clam and blue mussel beds.

