ELLSWORTH — Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced the kickstart of a three-year fundraising initiative on Sept. 8 to complete a fundraising goal of $10 million.
The organization has already raised roughly $8.3 million through donations from individual members and state and federal funding to “seize urgent opportunities to protect land and water in the Union River and Frenchman Bay watersheds east to the Hancock County line.”
The announcement of the campaign, “A Watershed Moment for Frenchman Bay: From the Forest to the Sea,” is the final push to raise the money needed to purchase and protect land for conservation and recreational purposes.
“We’re not focused on just a single acquisition,” said Executive Director Aaron Dority, “but we’re focused on making a really comprehensive impact on the landscape.”
FBC currently manages over 13,000 acres of land that includes 30 miles of hiking trails and recreational space.
By meeting the fundraising goal, the organization aims to not only expand protected land but to continue long-term stewardship through conservation, expansion of outdoor education and habitat rehabilitation.
Two current land acquisitions by the Conservancy include land surrounding the Jordan River Preserve in Trenton (the former Bar Harbor Golf Course) and the Whitney Forest in Ellsworth.
After finalizing the purchase of the Trenton property later this month, efforts will begin to restore the coastal habitat and salt marsh to account for predicted sea level rising.
“[It] presents us with a unique opportunity to restore a fairly large portion of the landscape on the coast,” Dority said. “Coastal habitat and salt marsh restoration – allowing for salt marsh migration as the sea level rises – and welcoming people onto this property as that change happens.”
Restoration of the property will also include areas of salt marsh that have been inundated with fresh water and dammed off from other parts of the property.
Moreover, expanding educational and accessible opportunities for the public on the property is also a goal in the acquisition. Because of the way in which the land is laid out, creating trails compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act is something that will be explored, as well as creating more space for educational activities for students and adult learners.
“The restoration piece will come in stages, and it’s going to proceed for decades as this property recovers, forest grows back and the landscape changes from fairways to forests,” Dority said. “There are very few other places that we can actually protect [the shorefront].”
Representatives from FBC have set a three-year timeline to raise the remaining $1.8 million and meet the $10 million goal.
To keep the fundraising momentum going, the Conservancy plans to broaden membership and expand outreach in all the communities it serves.
This summer, active membership topped 1,000 community members, roughly double what a land trust or nonprofit of Frenchman Bay’s size ordinarily has, according to Thomasina DiBiase, director of development.
Hiring and retaining trained professionals for full-time staff is also a goal of the campaign. With more staff, DiBiase explained, more grants can be applied for, and more funding can become available for further projects.
The more projects the organization takes on in the future, she continued, the more the Conservancy will continue to have a public presence and maintain fundraising goals.
“We selected the goal because it was an opportunity to meet the moment and rise to the challenge to address these joint crises of biodiversity loss and climate change in a way that’s most relevant to Downeast Maine, while also acknowledging our ability to fundraise,” Dority said. “It’s an investment in our future, and an investment in this place we all love.”