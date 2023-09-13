Environment

FBC grant

The former Bar Harbor Golf Course in Trenton is now owned by Frenchman Bay Conservancy, which plans to restore the property to its natural state.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

ELLSWORTH — Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced the kickstart of a three-year fundraising initiative on Sept. 8 to complete a fundraising goal of $10 million.

The organization has already raised roughly $8.3 million through donations from individual members and state and federal funding to “seize urgent opportunities to protect land and water in the Union River and Frenchman Bay watersheds east to the Hancock County line.”