BAR HARBOR — Interested in learning more about electric cars and what owning one on Mount Desert Island is like?
The town’s Task Force on the Climate Emergency and A Climate To Thrive will be bringing back the Drive EV expo this fall. A similar event took place in April.
The expo, part of National Drive EV Week, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the parking lot of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church and Reel Pizza Cinerama. This expo takes place during the Community Climate Solutions Fair, which will be on the Village Green.
“National Drive EV week is twice a year, and is a week of celebrating electric cars,” explained Norm Burdzel, a member of the task force. “I’ve been able to sponsor two of them.”
The event is a way for people who own electric vehicles to showcase them and for people who don’t have an EV, but who would like to learn more about them, to hear about them firsthand.
“It’s really for people to bring their car and show it,” Burdzel said. “It’s an event where folks can ask people who drive EVs what it’s like to own an EV. You get a much better, realistic response.”
At past events, EV owners have shown off their cars and have even given rides and test drives to allow people to experience how an electric car works. Local dealerships that sell new EVs are also invited to feature their electric inventory.
There will also be some educational information about some of the benefits of EV ownership from organizations like Efficiency Maine, which can talk about the incentives and rebates that Maine is offering to those who own them.
In addition to cars, the expo will showcase other modes of electric transportation, both personal and public, that have recently become more common and available on MDI.
“We’re also hoping to have an electric school bus and electric bikes,” said Brianna Cunliffe of ACTT.