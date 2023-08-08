Environment

MOUNT DESERT — An intertribal coalition of all five tribal communities in Maine, in partnership with A Climate to Thrive, were recently awarded a $100,000 prize from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energizing Rural Communities Prize competition.

This award will go toward the development of an intertribal community-owned solar program with the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy at Pleasant Point, Passamaquoddy at Indian Township, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq tribal communities.