Chris’s Pond project

The parcel labeled “Lechter Lot” in the plans is the 392 Main St. property and the “Deardan Lot” refers to 20 Chris’s Lane. MCHT is pursuing the sale of about half of the “Deardan Lot” to abutters.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MCHT

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Freezing temperatures over the weekend did not stop ice skaters across the island from spending time on their favorite rinks, lakes and ponds. Residents of Southwest Harbor headed over to Chris’s Pond. The property, owned by the town and protected by a conservation easement held by Maine Coast Heritage Trust, was originally conserved in 1995 thanks to a group of Pemetic Elementary School students.

Since then, the pond has gained a warming hut, fire pit and floodlight. At Tuesday’s Southwest Harbor Conservation Commission meeting, members discussed the possibility of once again bringing plans to expand the Chris’s Pond property before the Select Board.

