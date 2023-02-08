SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Freezing temperatures over the weekend did not stop ice skaters across the island from spending time on their favorite rinks, lakes and ponds. Residents of Southwest Harbor headed over to Chris’s Pond. The property, owned by the town and protected by a conservation easement held by Maine Coast Heritage Trust, was originally conserved in 1995 thanks to a group of Pemetic Elementary School students.
Since then, the pond has gained a warming hut, fire pit and floodlight. At Tuesday’s Southwest Harbor Conservation Commission meeting, members discussed the possibility of once again bringing plans to expand the Chris’s Pond property before the Select Board.
The plans include creating a new driveway and parking area. Any leftover land would be used by Island Housing Trust to create affordable housing.
When the plans were first discussed by the Select Board in February 2021, 392 Main St., the property to the right of the pond, and 20 Chris’s Lane, the 5-acre lot behind the pond, had not yet been acquired by MCHT. Conservation Limited Development LLC, the company associated with MCHT, purchased the Main Street lot in November 2021 and the Chris’s Lane lot in March 2022.
The plans would require the town not to purchase the land but to accept the donation of the two lots from MCHT. Then smaller lot could be developed to include affordable housing by IHT with grant funding from The Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“We aren’t asking the town to buy it. We are ultimately asking them to accept it as a gift,” Jim Geary, then chair of the Conservation Commission, explained to the Islander in November 2021.
Currently, Mischa Mylar, a senior project manager at MCHT who has been working on the project since its inception, is looking into selling a portion of the abutting Chris’s Lane lot in order to decrease the amount of land the town would have to accept.
According to the 2021/2022 Real Estate Commitment, the two properties pay $4,224 in property taxes. Land donated to the town would be removed from tax rolls. However, portions of both properties may not go to the town and could remain on the tax rolls.
“We have to remember that the town already voted in 2021 to pursue the grant,” said Jane Ayers Peabody, treasurer of the Conservation Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting.
A warrant to request the Select Board to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant passed with no votes in objection and a round of applause at a town meeting in June of 2021 yet no grant was ever pursued.
The Conservation Commission is considering presenting language to the Select Board for a warrant article that would request that the town accept the land donation from MCHT at the town meeting in May.
