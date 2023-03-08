BAR HARBOR — Representatives from A Climate To Thrive, a Mount Desert Island nonprofit devoted to transitioning the island away from fossil fuels, met with community members on March 2 to discuss Maine’s journey toward an electrical grid that allows for widespread interconnection of renewable energy sources.
Beth Woolfolk, ACTT’s solar coordinator, presented much of the evening’s program. She was joined by ACTT Executive Director Johannah Blackman. The event was hosted by Jesup Memorial Library but was held only online due to bad weather.
Woolfolk presented an overview of the current state of Maine’s electrical grid. MDI is supplied with electricity by Versant Power, a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility, which is responsible for the grid.
The grid refers to a system of poles, wires, substations, meters and other equipment that make safe, reliable delivery of electricity possible. Versant is responsible for planning for the needs of the system, restoring power when weather creates havoc, and evaluating new technologies that can enable greater reliability, resiliency and customer choice.
Versant is also responsible for the implementation of state policies and programs due to its unique position as the regulated business in an otherwise competitive market, said presenters. Versant energy transmission and distribution are regulated by the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
In her presentation, Woolfolk noted that the electrical grid was created over a century ago. And while new, renewable technologies are advancing every day, highly variable energy sources like solar and wind are difficult to integrate into the current system.
Woolfolk listed three common roadblocks to integrating residential and commercial renewable energy into the system.
The first roadblock is communication. There is a lack of standardization of language between Versant’s interconnection staff, solar contractors, customers and the general public.
The second roadblock many customers face is unpredictable costs, said Woolfolk. Costs associated with upgrades are often inconsistent and arbitrary, she explained.
The third roadblock that makes interconnection unpopular is unclear timelines that make planning for homes and businesses difficult.
The Islander published a story on one of these factors in December of 2022. Trenton resident Matt Quinn was told by Versant that he could not connect solar panels at his home to the existing power grid because the capacity for electricity being sent back to the grid from homes in his area had been reached.
Woolfolk provided solutions that may help Maine move toward a smart grid. A smart grid, she explained, seamlessly integrates renewable energy sources, adjusts to their natural fluctuations and allows consumers to generate, store and sell energy.
Woolfolk also debunked myths that may hinder participation in renewable energy practices, one being that Maine is too rural for renewable energy integration.
She gave the example of Vermont, a state similar in ratio of urban and rural populations, which has integrated renewable energy sources to their grid on a large scale.
Another myth addressed was cost, but Woolfolk explained that in California, widespread interconnection of renewable energy sources for projects under 1 megawatt amounted to $3.57 per consumer per year.
“What we need right now,” she said, “is help from the Legislature that incentivizes the transition in Maine.”
In May 2022, Governor Janet Mills signed L.D. 1959, a new energy law that requires electric utilities to undertake an “integrated grid planning” process every five years, and for those plans to support the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The law requires utilities to develop multiple demand forecasts, consider the locational value of distributed resources and analyze grid constraints that have slowed Maine’s ability to interconnect more renewables.
In early February, the PUC held the first of a series of public workshops as part of the integrated grid planning process. The next workshop is scheduled for Thursday, March 23. ACTT members urged participation in such workshops and invited the community to reach out with questions.
For more information about ACTT, renewable energy in Maine and renewable energy projects in Maine, go online to www.aclimatetothrive.org.
