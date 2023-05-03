Environment

Hampden solar farm

A new solar farm in Hampden will supply three-quarters of Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic’s electricity for the next 20 years.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — Close to three quarters of College of the Atlantic’s electricity will be provided by a new solar farm in Hampden for at least the next 20 years, according to an agreement between COA and Maine-based solar firm ReVision Energy.

The move will provide COA with renewable power for all nonresidential uses from the Hampden solar energy project. It reflects an institution-wide shift towards 100 percent renewable energy as the school works toward its goal of eliminating fossil fuel usage by 2030.