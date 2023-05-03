BAR HARBOR — Close to three quarters of College of the Atlantic’s electricity will be provided by a new solar farm in Hampden for at least the next 20 years, according to an agreement between COA and Maine-based solar firm ReVision Energy.
The move will provide COA with renewable power for all nonresidential uses from the Hampden solar energy project. It reflects an institution-wide shift towards 100 percent renewable energy as the school works toward its goal of eliminating fossil fuel usage by 2030.
“Partnering with ReVision Energy on the Hampden solar energy project is a winning move for College of the Atlantic,” said David Gibson, director of energy at the college. “The clean, renewable energy generated by this project will bring the college much closer to our goal of a fossil fuel-free campus while contributing to regional sustainability and smart economic growth.”
The 20-year contract comes as Gibson spearheads efforts to fulfill the requirements set out in the COA’s 2017 Energy Framework and 2022 Energy Policy, which call for a complete transformation from fossil fuel use to renewable energy. Over the past two years, insulation and weatherization work has taken place in multiple campus facilities and heat-pump systems have replaced oil furnaces and hot water heaters, cutting fossil fuel use in buildings by more than 40 percent.
“Even though it’s not as visible as some other projects we are working on, being able to source and heat our buildings with local electricity is leading the way towards more sustainable buildings, while also teaching the people how to live sustainably,” said Linneah Goh, co-chair of COA’s Campus Committee for Sustainability.
The work is the result of a collaboration between consumers, installers and investors that may serve as a model for continuing developments in the Northeast.
The Hampden project, made possible by a collaboration between ReVision Energy, The Wishcamper Companies Inc. and Terrasmart, will provide 6.77 MW of electricity to the communities surrounding the solar field, including COA, the Deer Isle/Stonington School District, the Town of Blue Hill and the Bangor Water District. The project is slated to go live in the fall. COA will receive around 1 million kWh of electricity from the project each year, which will provide nearly all the electricity for its commercial accounts.